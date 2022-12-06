BLUE TORNADO WRESTLINGPaducah Tilghman High School took nine wrestlers to Memphis over the weekend to compete at the Stewart Schay Blackhorse Invitational at Houston High School. The team fought hard and took home third place out of 31 teams, despite missing five weight classes.

Caleb Mays and Uriah Virzi placed first. Jayden Frazier and Malachi Rider placed second. DJ Wilson placed fourth, Ben Hall placed sixth, and Jayven Williams placed seventh. Amari Williams was one win short of making the podium, and Nathan Uhlik got his hand raised at his first wrestling tournament.

