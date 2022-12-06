BLUE TORNADO WRESTLINGPaducah Tilghman High School took nine wrestlers to Memphis over the weekend to compete at the Stewart Schay Blackhorse Invitational at Houston High School. The team fought hard and took home third place out of 31 teams, despite missing five weight classes.
Caleb Mays and Uriah Virzi placed first. Jayden Frazier and Malachi Rider placed second. DJ Wilson placed fourth, Ben Hall placed sixth, and Jayven Williams placed seventh. Amari Williams was one win short of making the podium, and Nathan Uhlik got his hand raised at his first wrestling tournament.
MUSTANG WRESTLINGMcCracken County’s wrestling program went 2-0 while traveling to Springfield, TN, on Thursday for a tri-meet. The Mustangs scored first-place victories over Springfield High School and Montgomery County Central from Clarksville.
The Mustangs defeated Montgomery County Central 46-36 with eight individuals winning their matches. Those wins include Ariel Workman, Bradeyn Noland, James Barragan, Hunter Hawthorne, Jayson Davis, Noah Tolar, Frankie Nutt and Conner Tilford.
They also beat Springfield as a team 48-27, with eight individual wins, including Royce Conn, Jeremy Henry, James Barragan, Hunter Hawthorne, Bryce McTaggart, Jacob Copeland, Frankie Nutt and Conner Tilford.
