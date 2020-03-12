TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena: South Laurel vs. Sacred Heart (11 a.m.), Marshall County vs. Henderson County (12:30 p.m.), Bowling Green vs. Russell (5:30 p.m.), Owensboro Catholic vs. George Rogers Clark (7 p.m.).
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County at Calloway County, Union County at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary at Murray, Mayfield at Hickman County, Marshall County at Lyon County, Graves County at Webster County, Carlisle County at Fulton County, Christian Fellowship at Ballard Memorial, Crittenden County at Caldwell County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Marshall County at Calloway County, Murray at Carlisle County, Mayfield at Fulton City, Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County, Christian Fellowship at Dawson Springs, Lyon County at Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.