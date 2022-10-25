Marshall County High School hosted the First Region 1A, 2A and 3A cross country qualifier races on Saturday to determine regional championships and qualifiers for the state tournament. The top six teams advance to the state meet along with the top five individuals not on those six teams.
The St. Mary Lady Vikings claimed the regional title with a total of 41 points. Four of their five runners placed in the top 10.
1. Gabby Ault, 19:52.56; 6. Maddie Ault, 21:55.47; 7. Miranda Gartner, 22:26.31; 8. Katie O’Neill, 22:51.23; 19. Milleah Smith, 25:44.78
The Murray Lady Tigers were named the team runner-up with 63 total points. Three individuals on the team finished in the top 10.
3. Leah Jenkins, 21:22.74; 5. Jade Green, 21:40.89; 10. Sophia Spier, 21:05.52; 22. Meg Robinson, 26:41.56; 23. Marlee Riddle, 26:48.07; 27. Holly Green, 27:38.04; 28. Bria Stiff, 27:41.49.
Community Christian Academy made history by advancing to the state meet for the first time in school history. Their female team placed fourth to advance with 98 points.
9. Aislynn Sullivan, 24:05.17; 11. Sara Kate Key, 24:12.57; 15. Reese Romine, 24:38.35; 31. Amiyah Holmes, 28:57.56; 36. Millie Midkiff, 32:10.64; 37. Audrey Tucker, 32:34.06.
1. Guervenson Binfield-Smith, 17:27.02; 5. Steeven Binfield-Smith, 18:41.22; 12. Luke Tompkins, 19:27.14; 32. Noble Kieffer, 21:33.38; 35. Chris Bloomdahl, 21:55.12; 39. Ben Cauley, 22:23.10; 66. Arnaldo Madrid, 28:49.85.
Q 13. Brandon Quigley, 19:30.00; 28. Lucas Lea, 21:07.18; 30. William O’Neil, 21:29.08; 44. Rafe Courtney, 22:40.15; 56. Oliver Eck, 25:56.51; 68. Conrad Green, 30:35.11
8th Community Christian Academy Boys:
29. Michael Doublin, 21:20.23; 43. Noah Hughes, 22:33.78; 46. Ayden Bagwell, 23:02.28; 51. Nic Mavigliano, 23:42.67; 54. Ashton Bagwell, 24:34.08; 65. Jude Harrison, 28:31.74
10th Christian Fellowship Boys:
Q 18. Ashton Robinson, 20:07.87; 52. Aaron White, 23:54.64; 58. Jakin Burnett, 25:27.85; 60. Trey Clendenen, 25:59.74; 62. Preston Nesshoefer, 26:30.60; 64. Andrew Dunning, 28:25.54
For the third year in a row, the Calloway County Lady Lakers are the First Region champs.
1. Reese Settle, 20:49.27; 3. Bella Norsworthy, 22:22.08; 4. Sadie Lilly, 22:34.56; 7. Angie Emery, 23:26.30; 9. Vayla Carlisle, 24:08.21; 10. Mirielle Gupton, 24:37.96; 14. Addison Jennings, 25:45.12
Paducah Tilghman’s Alicia Durfee ran as the solo girls runner for the school and placed fifth to advance to state. She ran the race in 22:41.10.
3rd Calloway County Boys:
4. Daniel Puckett 17:08.78; 5. Landon McCartney, 17:24.78; 8. Dominic Cashion, 17:41.73; 22. Cole Thomas, 20:06.89; 24. Nathan Puckett, 20:18.14; 25. Ezra Foote, 20:34.74; 29. Nick Caldwell, 21:32.28.
4th Paducah Tilghman Boys:
7. Liam Black, 17:38.63; 14. Aiden Forthman, 19:06.14; 15. Jude Crawford, 19:24.66; 17. Kolton Houser, 19:50.15; 20. Kooper Kimmell, 19:58.99; 31. Jude Williams, 21:51.27; 37. Jackson Lee, 23:45.65.
The 3A class not only had the most teams, but also had the most individuals compete. Graves County took home third place on the girls side of the field, Marshall county took ninth and McCracken County took 10th.
9. Emma Madding, 21:06.16; 16. Rhaea Mathis, 22:22.70; 17. Riley Nolin, 22:31.75; 18. Bailey Patterson, 22:39.59; 38. Kelsey Wilson, 24:27.28; 40. Hannah Wright, 24:28.13; 49. Izabel Stringer, 25:14.13.
9th Marshall County Girls:
Q 8. Addison Lyles, 21:00.44; 33. Braylnn Spalding, 23:52.70; 43. Eden Sandlin, 24:50.23; 44. Addison McKinney, 24:53.21; 66. Delaney Miller, 29:22.64
10th McCracken County Girls:
23. Ana Mendoza, 22:58.62; 36. Annaleise Ruzich, 24:03.31; 37. Anna Kate Hawes, 24:15.24; 54. Layla Evitts, 26:01.53; 58. Daisy Cirttendon, 26:57.06; 60. Baylee Tharp, 27:08.57
4th McCracken County Boys:
6. Corbin Knight, 16:58.78; 13. Thomas Newton, 17:16.38; 20. Jake Crittendon, 17:54.42; 25. Eli Warford finished, 18:19:71; 37. Jeremiah Grogan, 18:51.90; 46. Jett Palmer finished, 19:39.91; 66. Mark Wring, 22:28.04.
9. Tray Madding, 17:02.57; 11. Aaron Smith, 17:07.33; 18. Logan Davis, 17:42.43; 38. Andre Cervantes, 18:57.68; 51. Ryan Barnett, 20:10.84; 57. Canaan Sullivan, 20:38.54; 58. Houston Young, 20:45.24
7th Marshall County Boys:
Q 22. Ethan McCarty, 18:04.74; Q 27. Sawyer Collins, 18:33.07; 33. Daniel Walker, 18:46.42; 34. Walker Jones, 18:47.12; 47. Fisher Beth, 19:39.73; 64. Sam Martin, 21:56.26; 69. Owen Futrell, 23:02.35
