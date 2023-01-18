Western Kentucky area pickleball players have had great success the past couple of weeks, wracking up a total of 28 medals for the First Region.

January 7-8, 2023 was the HUB Winter Paddle Battle. There were 107 entries, 20 players from our region received medals in varying brackets from Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, 2.5-4.0. The games were battled out well and to the winners went the medals.

