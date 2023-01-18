Western Kentucky area pickleball players have had great success the past couple of weeks, wracking up a total of 28 medals for the First Region.
January 7-8, 2023 was the HUB Winter Paddle Battle. There were 107 entries, 20 players from our region received medals in varying brackets from Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, 2.5-4.0. The games were battled out well and to the winners went the medals.
Marvin Travis-Jacob Hill 4.0 Men’s
Jason Williams-Regal Patel 3.5 Men’s
Jennifer Wilson-Kasey Miller 3.0 Women’s
Leigh Toby-Jenny Travis 4.0 Women’s
Steve & Suzanne Shidal 3.5 ml Mixed
JD Whirley-Peter John 3.0 Mens
Leigh Toby-Jacob Hill 4.0 Mixed
Lisa Tack-Suzanne Shidal 3.5 Women’s
Drake Butler-Landon Wilson 3.0 Men’s
Jennifer Wilson-Peter John 3.0 Mixed
The Saluki Indoor Tournament was held January 13-15, 2023. They had 151 participants over three days. They had Singles, Men’s, Women’s & Mixed brackets ranging from 2.5-4.0. The tournament made for an exciting event when two local players defeated a former NBA player and his partner. Great weekend of play with 17 area players bringing home nine medals.
Peter John 2.5 Men’s Singles
Brent Thompson-Todd Dotson 3.5 Men’s
Chad Hunt-Landon Wilson 3.0 Men’s
Kasey Miller-Jennifer Wilson 3.0 Women’s
Chris Operle-Trina Eaton 4.0 Womens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.