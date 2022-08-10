Calvert City Pickleball players went to Henderson to participate in the Baird Henderson Pickleball Classic Aug. 6-7.
With the threat of rain, the tournament was moved inside to the Henderson YMCA using nine courts.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:27 am
Levels of play were 2.5 to 5.0, with a cash payout going to 5.0 winners for first, second and third place.
With 156 entries over two days, 13 players from far Western KY brought home 14 medals, six Gold, four Silver and four Bronze medals.
Club participants in this tournament were from Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken and Livingston Counties..
Gold Medal WinnersLeigh Toby and Jacob Hill — 4.0 Mixed Doubles
Kayla Travis and Christian Capiz — 3.5 Mixed Doubles
Chris Operle and Robin Harrison — 3.5 Women’s Doubles
Silver Medal WinnersSam Gold and Todd Dotson — 3.5 Men’s Doubles
Chris Operle and Mike Rogers — 3.5 Mixed Doubles
Bronze Medal WinnersKayla Travis and Allie Gold — 3.5 Women’s Doubles; Drake Butler and Christian Capiz — 3.0 Men’s Doubles
Other participantsJennie Travis, Marvin Travis, Darlene Latta, Jason Jones
