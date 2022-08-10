Team

Front: Mike Rogers Back Row L-R: Jacob Hill, Chris Operle, Jason Jones, Marvin Travis, Jenny Travis, Kayla Travis, Allie Gold, Sam Gold, Drake Butler, Darlene Latta, Parvin Latta, Mike Rogers. Not pictured: Christian Capiz, Leigh Toby.

 COURTESY OF CHRISTINE OPERLE

Calvert City Pickleball players went to Henderson to participate in the Baird Henderson Pickleball Classic Aug. 6-7.

With the threat of rain, the tournament was moved inside to the Henderson YMCA using nine courts.

