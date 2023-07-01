Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials and a single supervisor of officials from among those sports. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of on-field performance, local association activity and leadership, training efforts, and the mentoring of newer officials.

In addition to one official in each sport being named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for their sport, the KHSAA also recognizes the Larry G. Boucher Officials Supervisor of the Year in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state, and additional staff review.

