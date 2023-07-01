Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials and a single supervisor of officials from among those sports. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of on-field performance, local association activity and leadership, training efforts, and the mentoring of newer officials.
In addition to one official in each sport being named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for their sport, the KHSAA also recognizes the Larry G. Boucher Officials Supervisor of the Year in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state, and additional staff review.
The Larry G. Boucher Officials Supervisor of the Year for the 2022-23 school year is Mark Shumate of Floyd Knobs, Indiana, for his outstanding efforts in wrestling.
Recipients are highlighted in bold:
Field Hockey — Rick Moir (Louisville), Sara Aschbacher (Louisville)
Soccer — Don Galito (Russell Springs), Nick Adkins (Lexington)
Volleyball — Bill Renzi (Russell), Carla Bender (Henderson)
Football — Steven Hendley (Mayfield), Daniel Brummett (Walton), James Gorby (Leitchfield)
Swimming and Diving — Christina Pitt (Paducah), Brett Runkle (Louisville)
Wrestling — Blake Durham (Louisville), Philip Hayes (Louisville)
Basketball — Jason Wilkins (Central City), Paige Hurst (Morehead), Brian Napier (Chavies), Trent Lovett (Benton)
Track and Field — Chris Thomas (Paint Lick), Rich Bryar (Louisville)
Softball — Kevin Terry (Corbin), Brandon Turner (Campbellsville)
Baseball — Scot Allison (Carlisle County), Donchez Martin (Burlington), Grant Weaver (Louisville)
