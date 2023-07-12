The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts hosted the 2023 Kentucky State Water Ski Championships over the weekend at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. Competitors across Kentucky were on hand to compete in slalom, tricks, and jumping, each working toward the first-place prize.
The local club dominated with a wide range of representation in age division. Six local skiers obtained medals for their performance on the water. This included one 16-year-old young woman and four men above retirement age 65+.
Winners included Mallory Williams, 16, who skied in her fourth state championship. Williams made it a clean sweep in the Girls 4 slalom, tricks, jumping, and overall with a first-place finish in all three events.
Kyle McClellan skied in his first-ever state tournament, making a perfect haul of gold medals. McClellan finished first in slalom, tricks, jumping, and overall in the Men 2 Division. Carl Marquess skied in Men 7, taking the gold in slalom and tricks. Marquess added a second-place finish in jumping, giving him first overall in his division.
Pat Coomes of Owensboro also skied in the Men 7 Division, winning in jumping and finishing second in tricks and slalom to collect silver overall in his division. Errol Bryant of Beechmont swept for events that he competed in, placing first in slalom and tricks in the Men 9 Division, capturing the overall trophy in his division.
All of the above skiers have qualified to ski in two weeks in the Southern Region Water Ski Championships (a qualifying competition for the U.S. Nationals), held at Lymanland Ski Lake in Tuscaloosa, AL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.