Kyle McClellan

Kyle McClellan skied in his first-ever state tournament, making a perfect haul of gold medals. McClellan finished first in slalom, tricks, jumping, and overall in the Men 2 Division.

 Amy Wright Photography

The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts hosted the 2023 Kentucky State Water Ski Championships over the weekend at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. Competitors across Kentucky were on hand to compete in slalom, tricks, and jumping, each working toward the first-place prize.

The local club dominated with a wide range of representation in age division. Six local skiers obtained medals for their performance on the water. This included one 16-year-old young woman and four men above retirement age 65+.

