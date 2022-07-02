The Bluegrass Golf Tour continued on Thursday at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green. With ages ranging from under 12 to 18, the one-day event featured competitors from Paducah to Richmond.
Boys 15-18 Results1 — Rafe Blankenship — Scottsville — 2023 — 32-39--71 E; 2 — Zach Buchanan — Bowling Green — 2023 — 38-39--77 +6; 3 — Dalton Hogan — Bowling Green — 2023 — 39-39--78 +7; T4 — Braydon Bond — Richmond — 2024 — 35-44--79 +8; T4 — Jase Hampton — Pembroke — 2023 — — 43-36--79 +8; T4 — Eli Stamper — Scottsville — 2025 — 41-38 — 79 +8; T4 — Tyler Dew — Paducah — 2023 — 39-40--79 +8; T4 — Jase Cook — Glasgow — 2024 — 37-42--79 +8; T9 — Gabe Cole — Campbellsville — 2025 — 37-43--80 +9; T9 — Jacob Ryan — Tompkinsville — 2024 — 38-42--80 +9; T9 — Harrison Sallee — Calhoun — 2022 — 39-41--80 +9; 12 — Braden Engler — Auburn — 2024 — 39-42--81 +10; T13 — Brady Patterson — Bowling Green — 2025 — 43-40--83 +12; T13 — Graham Hightower — Bowling Green — 2024 — 41-42--83 +12; T15 — Layton Richey — Bowling Green — 2026 — 43-42--85 +14; T15 — JT Payne — Owensboro — 2023 — 42-43--85 +14; T15 — Grant Page — Tompkinsville — 2024 — 40-45--85 +14; T18 — Branson Bartley — Glasgow, KY — 2023 — 45-41--86 +15; T18 — Ty Wilson — Bowling Green — 2024 — 44-42--86 +15; T18 — Miles Deaton — Bowling Green — 2025 — 40-46--86 +15; T21 — Brett Hazelip — Bowling Green — 2023 — 43-45--88 +17; T21 — Ayden Olson — Greensburg — 2025 — 45-43--88 +17; T21 — Ben Sadler — Campbellsville — 2023 — 42-46--88 +17; 24 — Clayton Daniels — Bowling Green — 2023 — 43-47--90 +19; 25 — Kellen Raymond — Beaver Dam — 2023 — 45-46--91 +20; 26 — Karson Rodgers — Russellville — 2026 — 50-50--100 +29; 27 — Cole Sawyers — Guthrie — 2023 — 52-49--101 +30
Boys 12-141 — Daylon Blevins — Russell Springs — 2026 — 34-43--77 +6; 2 — Tate Pace — Glasgow — 2026 — 42-39--81 +10; T3 — Harrison Belcher — Glasgow — 2025 — 41-42--83 +12; T3 — Johnny Brown — Bowling Green — 2028 — 43-40--83 +12; 5 — Barton Rutledge — Scottsville — 2026 — 43-45--88 +17; 6 — Noah Rager — Trenton — 2027 — 43-48--91 +20; 7 — Dallas Vinson — Paducah — 2026 — 47-45--92 +21; 8 — Eli Wade — Bowling Green — 2028 — 44-49--93 +22; 9 — Peyton West — Scottsville — 2025 — 45-53--98 +27; 10 — Max Clayton — Madisonville — 2026 — 48-52--100 +29; 11 — Keegan Unick — Bowling Green — 2026 — 54-56--110 +39
Girls 15-181 — Ainslee Cruce — Bowling Green — 2023 — 38-40--78 +7; 2 — Hallie Jo Simpson — Bowling Green — 2023 — 42-41--83 +12; 3 — Abby-Grace Forbes — Russellville — 2023 — 42-46--88 +17; 4 — Caroline Childers — Bowling Green — 2026 — 45-44--89 +18; 5 — Jenna Harston — Bowling Green — 2025 — 49-53--102 +31; 6 — Jenna Reneau — Bowling Green — 2025 — 56-59--115 +44
Girls 14 and Under
1 — Stella Forney — Bowling Green — 2026 — 41-39--80 +9; 2 — Elsie Espinola — Bowling Green — 2026 — 41-46--87 +16; 3 — Kenzie Willen — Burkesville — 2027 — 44-45--89 +18; 4 — Ella Anderson — Scottsville — 2026 — 47-45--92 +21; 5 — Mary Douglas Childers — Bowling Green — 2028 — 48-51--99 +28; WD — Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah — 2027
Boys 13-18 (9-Hole)1 — Ryan Sullivan Bowling Green — 2026 — 57 +21; 2 — Mason Logsdon Lewisburg — 2026 — 64 +28
Girls 12 and Under (9-Hole)1 — Amy Tomblinson — Bowling Green — 2028 — 45 +9; 2 — Riley Miller — Bowling Green — 2027 — 60 +24
