Peyton Courtney

Paducah’s Peyton Courtney (2031) won the Boys 10 & Under Division during the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Tour Championships. Courtney finished with a 39-35--74 +2 to take the lead and add another win to his growing list of accomplishments on the golf course.

 Photo courtesy of Brian Courtney

To end the week, the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series held the Tour Championships at Bardstown Country Club-Maywood in Bardstown. With competition ranging from 18 to under 12, local names dominated the playing field in five separate divisions.

Hayden Engler (Eddyville), Emerson Vaughn (Murray), Katie Abernathy (Clinton), McCall Moore (Paducah), Brooklyn Cunningham (Benton), Peyton Courtney (Paducah), Mason Brown (Ledbetter), Holman Cope (Kevil), and Emlie Miller (Mayfield) all competed in the two-day event.

