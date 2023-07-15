To end the week, the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series held the Tour Championships at Bardstown Country Club-Maywood in Bardstown. With competition ranging from 18 to under 12, local names dominated the playing field in five separate divisions.
Hayden Engler (Eddyville), Emerson Vaughn (Murray), Katie Abernathy (Clinton), McCall Moore (Paducah), Brooklyn Cunningham (Benton), Peyton Courtney (Paducah), Mason Brown (Ledbetter), Holman Cope (Kevil), and Emlie Miller (Mayfield) all competed in the two-day event.
Boys 15-18
T14 — Hayden Engler — Eddyville — 2023 — 88-77--165 +21
Girls 15-18
T6 — Emerson Vaughn — Murray — 2025 — 83-79--162 +18
T12 — Katie Abernathy — Clinton — 2025 — 83-89--172 +28
Girls 14 & Under
4 — McCall Moore — Paducah — 2027 — 76-78--154 +10
7 — Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton — 2028 — 81-80--161 +17
Boys 10 & Under
1 — Peyton Courtney — Paducah — 2031 — 39-35--74 +2
4 — Mason Brown — Ledbetter — 2032 — 39-41--80 +8
8 — Holman Cope — Kevil — 2032 — 60-55--115 +43
Girls 12 & Under
1 — Emlie Miller — Mayfield — 2030 — 40-40--80 +8
