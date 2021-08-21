High school football kicked off on Friday night, with Calloway County hosting Henderson County, Fulton County at Gleason, TN, and Trigg County at Todd County Central.
Henderson County 31, Calloway County 13Henderson County set the tone for the night, needing only four plays on a 32-yard pass in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
With 3:46 to go in the quarter, the Lakers tied it up on an 18-yard screen pass, making it 7-7. By halftime, Henderson County led 10-7. The Colonels pushed their lead to 24-7 by the end of the third quarter. Calloway scored on a 20-yard pass from Kanyon Franklin to Drew Hudgin, making it 24-13 with four minutes left. Henderson continued their dominance over Calloway as the clock ticked down, sealing the victory 31-13.
Todd County Central 56, Trigg County 28Trigg County kicked off the season by getting on the board first with 8:41 left in the quarter to make it 7-0. Minutes later, Todd County Central tied it before taking the lead 13-7. After that, the two teams went back and forth, with the Wildcats tying it and the Rebels pushing their lead throughout the night. At halftime, Todd County led 27-20. Despite attempts from the visiting Wildcats, they fell 56-28 on opening night.
Gleason (TN) 40, Fulton County 0The Fulton County Pilots traveled to Gleason, TN, for their first game of the season. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Gleason took the 7-0 lead and was up 20-0 by the second quarter, and the score led into halftime. Despite attempts from Fulton County, they fell 40-0 against the Tennessee team.
