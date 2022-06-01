Spring sports state tournaments are in full swing at the University of Kentucky. Boys and girls tennis, softball, baseball, and boys and girls track and field are all taking place, and several local athletes and schools are competing for state glory.
TennisBoys and girls tennis contests got underway on Tuesday morning with representatives from McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, Mayfield, and Marshall County, all representing the First Region. Unfortunately, not all would advance past the first round, but those that have succeeded are marching on strong.
On Tuesday morning, Megan and Molly Null of Mayfield competed in the girls doubles quarterfinals against a duo from Sacred Heart Academy. McCracken County duo Pratha Patel and Cassidy Parker won their first-round but lost in the second round.
At the same time, Paducah Tilghman duo Meghan Gruber and Maddie Duwe lost in the first round of play.
Representing McCracken County as an individual Lilli Smith will also play on Wednesday morning against Audrina Schaefer from Louisville Male High School. Smith beat Jessica Wells from Marshall County in the second round of play on Tuesday afternoon.
Also, from McCracken County, Sophie Hollowell will compete in the third round against Jaycie Mair from Lexington Catholic.
Davis Rowton from Paducah Tilghman is the last boy competing as a solid left representing the First Region on the boys’ side of play. He will play in the third round of play on Wednesday morning against Eli Stephenson from St. Xavier. Whitson McNeill and Keegan Terrone were other solo boys who both lost in the first round.
Boys doubles Connor Mcintosh and Wyatt Crabtree from McCracken County are still on the hunt and compete on Wednesday morning as the lone duo from the First Region.
Haden Scruggs and Emanuel Puertollano from McCracken and Michael East and Eli Acree from Mayfield were eliminated.
Track and FieldThe KHSAA State Track Meets start this week on Thursday, June 2. Schools representing the First Region include Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship, Fulton County, Mayfield, Murray, and St. Mary in class 1A. Class 2A schools from the First Region are Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman. Finally, Class 3A schools include Marshall County and McCracken County.
These meets will take place at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Class 1A will get things kicked off on Thursday, June 2, followed by Class 2A on Friday and 3A on Saturday. All three days will start at 9 a.m. EST and end around 2 p.m.
SoftballThe 2022 softball state tournament kicks off this Friday at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky’s campus in Lexington. McCracken County will represent the First Region in the tournament. Their first-round game will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. EST. The Mustangs will face Elizabethtown (29-8) as the the winner of the Fifth Region.
McCracken is looking to bounce back after a first-round exit from last year’s state tournament. This year, the Mustangs have been an impressive 32-2, going an undefeated 14-0 in the First Region. Ally Hutchins is ranked No. 9 in the state in batting average with .610 and is tied for 14th in home runs with 11. She also leads her team in ERA with a 1.78.
Baseball:The Kentucky High School baseball state tournament starts this Thursday.
The McCracken County Mustangs represent the First Region in their first-round matchup against Hazard High School.
The Mustangs finished 33-6 on the season, going 15-0 in region play. They are coming off of a championship appearance last year and hope to finish the job this year.
Jack Bennett is a player to watch out for McCracken County, who leads the team in batting average this year with .468 and is No. 23 in the state for hits, with 51.
He also has a 0.63 ERA, which is eighth in the state.
This game may be a defensive battle, as both teams are top twenty in the state in strikeouts pitched this season.
