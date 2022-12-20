The Paducah Tilghman High School wrestling program continues to succeed in the 2022-23 season. The Blue Tornado wrestlers battled in the Beech Invitational over the weekend and finished just shy of first place. In addition, the Lady Blue Tornado wrestlers wrestled in the Rossview Girls Invitational, with Kendra Johnston claiming first place and Jada DePriest finishing 2-2.
The Blue Tornado wrestlers are heading to New Orleans to attend the National Collegiate Duals on Wednesday and Thursday.
The McCracken County wrestling team faced many First Region opponents on Saturday during the Armstrong Duals hosted by the Caldwell County Tigers. The Mustangs finished 3-2 with victories over Calloway County (54-27), Hopkinsville (72-12), and Owensboro (73-6). Unfortunately, McCracken County fell to Union County (30-50) and Fort Campbell (28-50).
Mustang wrestlers who went undefeated 5-0 include Hudson Tucker, Hunter Hawthorne, Bryce McTaggart, and Frankie Nutt. However, Logan Kissiar, James Barragan, Isaiah Harris, and Tristan Beyer suffered one loss during the tournament.
The Mustangs will travel over the winter break with tournaments at Henderson County, Christian County, and Fort Campbell.
