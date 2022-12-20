PTHS Wrestling

The Paducah Tilghman High School wrestling program continues to succeed in the 2022-23 season. The Blue Tornado wrestlers battled in the Beech Invitational over the weekend and finished just shy of first place. The Lady Blue Tornado wrestlers wrestled in the Rossview Girls Invitational, with Kendra Johnston claiming first place and Jada DePriest finishing 2-2.

 Photo courtesy of Paducah Tilghman Wrestling

The Blue Tornado wrestlers are heading to New Orleans to attend the National Collegiate Duals on Wednesday and Thursday.

