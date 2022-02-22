The Paducah Tilghman boys wrestling team placed second overall in a 48-school pool in the KHSAA First Round State Tournament.
They scored a collective 180 points and had eight individuals advance to the championship. The State Championship will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 in Winchester, KY.
Jayden Frazier, Eli Peyton, Malachi Rider and Uriah Virzi all took first place in their individual weight classes. Jayven Williams, Spencer Redwine and Jimmy Mooney, each took third in their weight classes and Jack James took seventh in his weight class.
McCracken County placed 24th overall was a team with 18 points. Parker McKee was the sole Mustang to advance to this weekends State Championship. He placed sixth in his weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.