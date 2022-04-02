For high school athletes, traveling with their team out of state is often a core memory that will never be forgotten. Donning a team jersey with either a mascot or school name across their chest, athletes often swell with pride and confidence going into the game or tournament.
Due to the global pandemic, high school athletes such as fastpitch softball and baseball were affected immediately in the spring of 2020. Despite coming back to play full seasons in 2021, spring break for local high school teams looked different — rather than traveling to destinations like Florida, teams were forced to stay home or close to home.
But now, in the 2022 season, First Region teams are traveling and excited to represent their high schools. From Florida to South Carolina and Tennessee, teams from Carlisle County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, Mayfield, McCracken County, Murray, and Paducah Tilghman will all be on the road looking to show off the abundance of talent in the region.
“I think it’s going to be a good experience for our team. Every game we play this coming week will be one we will have to stay focused in to win,” McCracken County’s KG Walker said. “I’m excited for some good competition that can push us as players and see how we play under pressure. We haven’t been pushed yet this year, so I hope to have some close games and see some good pitching.”
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will travel to Alabama before heading to Florida to compete against Niceville and Pensacola. The Lady Mustangs are currently ranked No. 1 in the state of Kentucky, with 17 home runs on the season and an 8-0 record under the guidance of Tony Hayden.
“We have been working hard for this week,” Walker added. “We will continue working in Florida until we win all three and come back undefeated.”
Walker, an asset behind the plate, has three of the 17 Mustang home runs this season and has a .773 batting average in 22 at-bats. In addition, the sophomore catcher leads her team with 17 hits and 16 RBIs.
“I am super excited for the opportunity to face some different competition,” Paducah Tilghman’s Reagan Hartman said. “Being able to get some extra games in and preparing for the rest of the season. Also, I feel like the trip will be a good bonding experience for the team, and I’m super excited.”
Paducah Tilghman heads to Pigeon Forge to compete in the Cal Ripkin Experience. The Lady Blue Tornado will take on Bath County, Greenup County, and Harrison County during their time in Tennessee. The team has a 5-4 record heading into spring break.
“I haven’t ever done anything like this before, making it even more fun,” Hartman said. “I hope we can have fun playing and competing during the games. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience, though.”
Hartman, as a sophomore, leads her team in the pitching circle with 23 strikeouts in 25 innings. This season, the left-handed hurler has a 3-1 record, allowing 23 hits and 23 runs on over 500 pitches. In addition, she is an asset offensively for Paducah Tilghman, earning a .300 batting average.
Marshall County, Hickman County, Graves County, and Mayfield will travel this spring break. The Lady Marshals will tackle the Cal Ripkin Experience in Myrtle Beach. Hickman County, like Paducah Tilghman, will travel to Pigeon Forge after finishing up their hosted Lady Falcon Invitational.
The Lady Eagles will compete in the Brentwood Invitational over the weekend. And Mayfield will start the week in the Lady Falcon Invitational before traveling to Tiptonville, TN, to get in a few games before the First Region All “A” Tournament begins.
Like Hartman and Walker, players on the baseball diamond also feel excited to travel and play against impressive competition outside of the state of Kentucky. It is a chance for the young athletes to show off their talents while bonding with teammates and the coaching staff.
“I think it is great that we are going. I am looking forward to going down there with my team,” Graves County’s Drake Defreitas said. “The whole team is very excited. I’m looking forward to some good competition and playing the game I love most. Also looking forward to some better weather.”
The Eagles will travel to Florida for the Fort Walton Beach Bash with their first game on Monday. During the tournament, Graves County, which is sitting with a 4-5 record, will face off against familiar teams such as Muhlenberg County, Marion County, Holy Cross (Louisville), and Fern Creek.
Defreitas leads his Eagles with seven hits and has a .304 batting average. The sophomore has earned a save and 10 strikeouts while on the bump for Graves County in this early contest.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for us to be able to take all three of our teams over to Myrtle Beach. It’ll be a great bonding experience on all levels, supporting everyone on the field and getting to spend that extra time with everyone off of it,” Marshall County’s Conner Mannon said. “Another great part of getting to take everyone on this trip is the opportunity that some of us upperclassmen have to lead by example and show the younger how we act on trips and how to represent our school and program and be proud of it.”
Marshall County will pack up its dynamic trio of teams for the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach with the first game on Sunday against Knox Central. Under the guidance of new head coach Tyler O’Daniel, the Marshals have collected 52 hits and a 7-2 record and are looking to continue heavy production as the season rolls.
“It’s also very nice to go out and showcase our team’s talent from different parts of the country,” Mannon said. “Especially with the last few years due to Covid not being able to travel all that far.”
Mannon leads his team with 11 hits and five RBIs. In addition, the senior starter has collected a .355 average with eight runs and two doubles. In his final season with Marshall County. Mannon is an asset as a leader and shines in showing the younger members what it means to be a Marshal.
Like Graves County, the Carlisle County Comets will travel to Fort Walton to play in the bash.
Murray will also join Marshall County in Myrtle Beach. Mayfield will travel for the Panama City Beach Bash, while Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County will continue competing against teams in Tennessee.
