Whether they want it to or not, high school athletics eventually has to come to an end and those athletes have to choose what’s next for them. Some choose a college that is right for them academically that will fit best for their professional goals, while some have the opportunity to try and find a school that fits them academically and athletically.
For a few local high school athletes, the opportunity to find a college that meets both criteria became reality recently.
Multi-sport McCracken County athlete Haidyn Green has chosen Kentucky Wesleyan College to continue her soccer and academic career. In her senior year the Lady Mustangs put on a 9-8-2 campaign with three goals and two assists coming from Green in that campaign. On top of an impressive four years on the soccer team, Green has also showed off her talents on the basketball court for the McCracken girls basketball team for four years. So far this season, Green has knocked down 50 points for the Lady Mustangs. She joins another former Lady Mustang, Jasmine Perry, who is a junior at Wesleyan playing defense.
Brant Brower, a leader for the Mustangs basketball team recently committed to Midway University. Brower is currently a big reason the Mustangs hold an 18-2 record. He currently leads the Mustangs in points scored on the season with 284 points, averaging 14.9 points per game. He’s also hauled in 106 rebounds on the year, second most on the team.
Paducah Tilghman wide receiver and safety Camdon Marshall committed to Murray State University. In his senior year of play, Marshall pulled in 12 receiving touchdowns for 569 yards. On defense he brought down 72 total tackles and caught four interceptions for 93 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.