Over the weekend, local talent competed in the Bluegrass Golf Tour at the Calvert City Country Club. Here are the results:
Results for contest Boys 15-18:1 — Tate Pace — Glasgow, KY — 2026 — 39-36--75 +3; 2 — Paul Harris — Hanson, KY — 2024 — 37-40--77 +5; 3 — Cannon Ford — Paducah, KY — 2024 — 38-40--78 +6; T4 — Ben Dickerson — Madisonville, KY — 2025 — 37-42--79 +7; T4 — Austin Crick — Madisonville, KY — 2024 — 42-37--79 +7; T4 — Maddux O’Guinn — Fancy Farm, KY — 2026 — 38-41--79 +7; T7 — Gabe Rottmann — Metropolis, IL — 2025 — 38-44--82 +10; T7 — Matthew Brown — Beaver Dam, KY — 2024 — 39-43--82 +10; T7 — Dallas Vinson — Paducah, KY — 2026 — 39-43--82 +10; 10 — Andrew Riggs — Hopkinsville, KY — 2024 — 47-44--91 +19; 11 — Peyton West — Scottsville, KY — 2025 — 48-44--92 +20
Results for contest Boys 12-14:1 — Jack Farmery — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 36-40--76 +4; 2 — Jake Witherspoon — Madisonville, KY — 2028 — 40-43--83 +11; 3 — Treyson Raymer — Hanson, KY — 2027 — 41-43--84 +12; 4 — Ty Mueller — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 44-43--87 +15; 5 — Tyler Bryan — Hanson, KY — 2027 — 45-43--88 +16; 6 — Brently Gregory — Paducah, KY — 2028 — 47-42--89 +17; T7 — Wilks Livingston — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 47-44--91 +19; T7 — Evan Hack — Paducah, KY — 2028 — 47-44--91 +19; 9 — Clay Calender — Ledbetter, KY — 2027 — 51-46--97 +25; 10 — Ethan Roark — Paducah, KY — 2029 — 58-63--121 +49
Results for contest Girls 15-18:1 — Anna Simpson — Bloomfield, KY — 2025 — 41-37--78 +6; 2 — Javen Campbell — Almo, KY — 2024 — 38-41--79 +7; 3 — Caroline Childers — Bowling Green, KY — 2026 — 43-38--81 +9; 4 — Katie Abernathy — Clinton, KY — 2025 — 47-39--86 +14; 5 — Abby-Grace Forbes — Russellville, KY — 2023 — 45-43--88 +16; 6 — Jenna Harston — Bowling Green, KY — 2025 — 45-45--90 +18; 7 — Emma Fitzgerald — Auburn, KY — 2025 — 48-54--102 +30
Results for contest Girls 14 & Under:1 — Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah, KY — 2027 — 40-40--80 +8; 2 — Elsie Espinola — Bowling Green, KY — 2027 — 43-38--81 +9; 3 — Heidi Mitchell — Louisville, KY — 2027 — 47-42--89 +17; 4 — Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton, KY — 2028 — 45-48--93 +21; 5 — Riley Miller — Bowling Green, KY — 2027 — 55-61--116 +44
Results for contest Boys 11-12 (9-Hole):1 — Samson Milleville — Dover, TN — 2030 — 39 +3; 2 — Miller Gregory — Paducah, KY — 2030 — 43 +7; 3 — Max Sutton — Lexington, KY — 2030 — 46 +10
Results for contest Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole):1 — Peyton Courtney — Paducah, KY — 2031 — 34 -2
Results for contest Girls 13-18 (9-Hole):1 — Alexandra Scharfenberger — Louisville, KY — 2028 — 50 +14
Results for contest Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole):1 — Emlie Miller — Mayfield, KY — 2030 — 43 +7
2 — Piper Dunn — Lexington, KY — 2030 — 47 +11
