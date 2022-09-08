High School golfers from across the First Region will gather in Richmond, KY for the All “A” Classic State Tournaments this weekend. One boys and girls team, along with the top two individuals on both sides of the field advanced to the state tournament after qualifying in the First Region tournament on August 20.

The Lady Tigers of Murray High School and the Vikings of St. Mary High School will represent the First Region on the team level. This will be the 10th straight state appearance for the Lady Tigers starting back in 2012. As for the Vikings, this will be their fourth straight trip to the All “A” State Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In