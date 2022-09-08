High School golfers from across the First Region will gather in Richmond, KY for the All “A” Classic State Tournaments this weekend. One boys and girls team, along with the top two individuals on both sides of the field advanced to the state tournament after qualifying in the First Region tournament on August 20.
The Lady Tigers of Murray High School and the Vikings of St. Mary High School will represent the First Region on the team level. This will be the 10th straight state appearance for the Lady Tigers starting back in 2012. As for the Vikings, this will be their fourth straight trip to the All “A” State Tournament.
“This is really special, Kentucky isn’t classified in golf so it can be hard to compete against some of the bigger schools at state,” St. Mary senior Palmer Sims said. “But the All “A” gives us a chance to play against the smaller schools gives us an opportunity to win.”
Both teams have been named Runners-up in their recent stretches at state. Murray earned the second place team spot in 2014 and 2017 and St. Mary took second in 2020.
“We have been playing really well this season and I think many of us have a shot at winning, if not placing really well,” Sims said.
On the individual side, St. Mary senior Ellie Roof and Ballard Memorial freshman Madison Glisson will represent the girls, while Christian Fellowships Hayden Engler and Carlisle County’s Zack Grogan will represent the boys. For Roof, this will be her fifth straight state appearance and for Engler, this will be his second consecutive trip. As for the other two, this will be their first trip to the All “A” Classic State tournament.
“This tournament is special because it’s a field where there’s a lot of people like me that go to a small school and don’t necessarily have a team,” Roof said. “It’s a tournament where I’ve fallen short but this year I’m ready to change that.”
Roof has golfed at St. Mary without a teammate to compete with since 2018 with Margaret Butts. But in that time she’s made a name for herself as an individual golfer across the state. And while she’s the only female golfer at St. Mary, she says her male counterparts have been like brothers to her all this time.
“Those boys are like my brothers, I practice with them almost every day,” Roof said. “I’m proud of how far they’ve come, they know what they are capable of and they keep on stepping up to the plate. Being able to have that bond with them makes me feel like I’m on a team with them even though I’m the only female golfer.”
The girls will tee off on Saturday at Arlington Golf Club starting 9 a.m. EST, with the last tee time being 11 a.m. EST. Tee times for the boys have yet to be set but they are slated to play on Sunday at Gibson Bay Golf Course, also in Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.