The KYWCA Kentucky Girls State Championships were held at Harrison County High School on Monday, Feb. 21 with local wrestlers from Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County competing. Four wrestlers from the two schools represented the area, Kendra Johnston repped the Tornado blue and white and Ariel Workman, Sophie Williams and Lillie Henry dawned the Mustang crimson and white.
Johnston brought home the first place hardware in her weight class as the first female from Tilghman to do so. She defeated Kayden Thompson of McCreary Central in the First Place Match with four pins.
Workman finished fifth in state in her weight class. She beat Kara Davidson of Montgomery County with two pins to claim the fifth place hardware.
