The Kentucky High School Board of Control conducted its fourth regularly scheduled meeting of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday in Lexington, approving football realignment.
The board’s approved football realignment will be effective during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The current enrollment data used for the 2023 and 2024 classifications are from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years. Following significant discussion, the board elected to adopt a two-year alignment so that the realignment process could begin anew next year (in conjunction with the receipt of fall 2023 enrollment numbers) to allow completion by February 2024, giving schools more than one year to resolve scheduling issues for 2025 and beyond.
With the realignment changes comes new classifications for local First Region schools. Among those schools is Paducah Tilghman, whose football program jumped from Class 3A to 4A based on their male enrollment numbers. The Blue Tornado will now join a district comprised of Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville.
“We have a really good district, it is very competitive and I think that is going to prepare us for the postseason,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “In the grand scheme of things our schedules for the next two years aren’t going to look much different than what it’s been as far as the difficulty of the teams and hard our schedule has been.”
The Hopkinsville Tigers have been a steady opponent for the Blue Tornado over the years, with their most recent meeting resulting in a Tiger win, 30-26. As far as the rest of their district, the Blue Tornado faced the Calloway County Lakers in 2020, beating them 41-14 and the others will be new opponents.
And while Thompson and his staff have found positives to their new class, there are also things less than ideal for the Blue Tornado.
“The biggest disadvantage I’ve seen is the travel,” Thompson said.
Their furthest district opponents, the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots, are 170 miles away in Scottsville, KY. Warren East is second furthest at 157 miles in Bowling Green, KY.
“But as far as football goes, once we get to that time to play I think it will be just like any other year,” Thompson said.
With the upcoming schedule changes to accommodate the new district opponents, the regular opponents of McCracken County, Mayfield and Graves County will continue to be staples of the Blue Tornado schedule.
Of course, the changes aren’t unique just to Paducah Tilghman. Other schools in the area will make classification moves as well.
Ballard Memorial will go from 2A to 1A, joining Fulton County, Caverna and Russellville. Crittenden County will move from 1A to 2A, joining Caldwell County, Murray and Mayfield. Marshall County will move from 6A to 5A, to join Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.