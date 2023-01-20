The Kentucky High School Board of Control conducted its fourth regularly scheduled meeting of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday in Lexington, approving football realignment.

The board’s approved football realignment will be effective during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The current enrollment data used for the 2023 and 2024 classifications are from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years. Following significant discussion, the board elected to adopt a two-year alignment so that the realignment process could begin anew next year (in conjunction with the receipt of fall 2023 enrollment numbers) to allow completion by February 2024, giving schools more than one year to resolve scheduling issues for 2025 and beyond.

