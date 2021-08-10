McCracken County’s Madison Glisson stole the show as area high schools participated in the Ballard Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament on Saturday.
Glisson fired a personal best and tournament record 9-under-par 63 in leading the Lady Mustangs to a first-place finish in the girls division. As a team, McCracken shot a 303. McCracken’s Rachel Hagan finished fourth with a 77, and Sophie Hollowell took fifth by shooting 80. McCall Moore shot her personal best with an 83 to finish right outside of the top five.
Graves County’s Ellie West took second with a 75, and Caldwell County’s Claire Knoth took third place with her 76.
In boys play, St. Mary senior Rocco Zakutney took home first place with an outstanding 4-under 68. Fellow Viking Palmer Sims rounded out the top five with a 74. In addition, the Vikings brought home the team title with a combined 295 in the event.
McCracken County’s Camryn Beaty finished in second on the field with a 69, and Paducah Tilghman’s Jack Butts tied with Lyon County’s Travis Perry for third place with an even-par round of 72.
St. Mary’s Palmer Sims finished fifth with a 74, a shot ahead of teammate Luke Wilson.
