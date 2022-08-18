Tucker Harrison has been awarded Junior Rookie of the Year and fourth in the world, competing in the junior youth division at the 2022 NCHA Holy Cow Performance Horses Junior Youth World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on July 26-28.

Harrison is 10 years old and began showing when he was only five. He gets it honest, as his dad, Trent Harrison, shows horses professionally and the pair train them as a part of the family business, Harrison Horse Training.

