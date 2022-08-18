Tucker Harrison has been awarded Junior Rookie of the Year and fourth in the world, competing in the junior youth division at the 2022 NCHA Holy Cow Performance Horses Junior Youth World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on July 26-28.
Harrison is 10 years old and began showing when he was only five. He gets it honest, as his dad, Trent Harrison, shows horses professionally and the pair train them as a part of the family business, Harrison Horse Training.
“Fulfilling” is the word Trent Harrison used to describe watching his son compete and win titles, reaping the rewards of all the hard work he has put into the sport. “A lot of work goes into this (showing horses),” said Trent Harrison. “There is a lot of practicing that we have to do, a lot of warming his horse up, a lot of days spent walking, trotting, loafing, getting his horse legged-upped, and practicing working cattle at home.”
Tucker Harrison showed in about 50 different competitions this year, traveling state-to-state for contests. “We get in the truck and we drive1 0 hours a lot of the time, we go pretty much from Ohio all the way to South Texas,” said Trent Harrison.
Tucker Harrison competed all season, from June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022 to secure his standing, and a spot on the world stage. Only 15 teams qualified for the world show, and he competed against the best of the best.
The world finals were what he was working towards all year, and the competition is stiff. “It is a big to-do, it is a pretty big deal,” said Trent Harrison. “It is a world final, so it is a big production. They walk out on a red carpet and there are banquets.”
Tucker Harrison won two buckles during his time on the world stage, one for being top 15 worldwide and one for winning rookie of the year, both in the junior youth division.
Tucker Harrison plans to come back and compete again next year, training hard at home and returning better than ever next season.
