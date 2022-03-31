Another week of local high school baseball and softball continues with big wins and notable performances in Western Kentucky. Here are the recent scores from the First and Second Region.
Monday, March 28 Baseball Scores
Christian Fellowship 13, Community Christian 3
Mayfield 18, Fulton County 1
Gleason (TN) 19, Fulton City 4
Carlisle County 18, Livingston Central 0
Lyon County 6, Murray 5
Paducah Tilghman 9, Caldwell County 6
Ballard Memorial 15, South Fulton (TN) 0
Graves County 9, St. Mary 3
Trigg County 15, Fort Campbell 0
Trigg County 10, Fort Campbell 1
Tuesday, March 29 Baseball ScoresSt. Mary 6, Ballard Memorial 5
Caldwell County 13, Dawson Springs 3
South Fulton (TN) 11, Fulton County 4
Marshall County 3, Hickman County 1
Lyon County 15, Crittenden County 11
Livingston Central 7, Mayfield 2
McCracken County 11, Carlisle County 1
Paducah Tilghman 10, Graves County 0
Murray 6, Trigg County 5
Monday, March 28 Softball Scores
Ballard Memorial 15, Christian Fellowship 0
Caldwell County 13, Crittenden County 10
Mayfield 16, Fulton County 0
Graves County 8, Marion (IL) 0
McCracken County 17, Hickman County 3
Lake County (TN) 17, Fulton City 11
Livingston Central 10, Union County 0
Henderson County 17, Lyon County 1
Marshall County 8, Murray 0
Paducah Tilghman 11, Carlisle County 1
St. Mary 15, Dawson Springs 0
Trigg County 16, Hopkinsville 0
Tuesday, March 29 Softball ScoresMadisonville-North Hopkins 12, Caldwell County 2
Christian Fellowship 17, Fulton City 0
Community Christian 12, Fulton County 1
Lyon County 13, Crittenden County 12
Calloway County 2, Marshall County 0
Graves County 3, Mayfield 2
McCracken County 10, Pearl City (IL) 0
McCracken County 15, Pearl City (IL) 0
Livingston Central 5, Murray 1
Paducah Tilghman 3, Trigg County 1
Ballard Memorial 4, St. Mary 1
