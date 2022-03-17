This week, baseball and softball kicked off in the First and Second Region with a few upsets and impressive talent on the mound and in the pitching circle. Here are the recent scores from local high school baseball and softball games.
Notable performances for baseball include Marshall County’s Evan Oakley throwing a complete game shutout and allowed only one hit with 15 strikeouts against Hopkinsville on Monday night and St. Mary’s Cade Fleming going 3-for-4 against Hickman County on Tuesday.
Area softball kicked off with Paducah Tilghman snagging a win on opening night with dominant pitching and brilliant offense from Rosie Minter. After a loss on Monday night, Graves County’s Lady Eagles collected a win with eighth-grader Brooklyn Cole striking out 12 Lady Comets.
Monday, March 14
Baseball
Ballard Memorial 10, Crittenden County 0
Carlisle County 3, Murray 2
Christian Fellowship 19, Fulton City 4
Hickman County 10, Mayfield 0
Marshall County 2, Hopkinsville 0
Union County 12, Livingston Central 0
University Heights 4, Caldwell County 0
Softball
Carlisle County 5, St. Mary 4
Christian County 9, Graves County 0
Lake County (TN) 14, Fulton City 2
Henderson County 10, Crittenden County 0
Madisonville-North Hopkins 7, Lyon County 0
Murray 6, Ballard Memorial 2
Paducah Tilghman 5, Mayfield 4
Caldwell County 15, Union County 10
Livingston Central 9, Webster County 4
Tuesday, March 15
Baseball
Union County 3, Caldwell County 2
Graves County 4, Carlisle County 3
Christian County 9, Trigg County 4
Lyon County 5, Crittenden County 1
Ballard Memorial 17, Fulton County 0
Madisonville-North Hopkins 15, Livingston Central 5
Murray 7, Mayfield 2
St. Mary 5, Hickman County 1
Softball
Graves County 7, Carlisle County 6
Mayfield 9, Christian Fellowship 0
Ballard Memorial 17, Fulton County 2
Hickman County 1, Paducah Tilghman 0
Lyon County 5, Muhlenberg County 4
Crittenden County 3, Murray 1
Trigg County 11, University Heights 0
