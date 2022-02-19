February, specifically the last two weeks of the month, are extra busy for high school athletes who participate in wrestling, swimming and basketball.
This weekend alone will hold the KHSAA Sub-State Wrestling Tournament at Union County High School, the KHSAA State Swim meet at the Lancaster Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Kentucky, and district tournaments across the state.
All local high school basketball teams will be competing in their respective district tournaments in preparation for a hopeful run through the First Region tournament and on to State.
Wrestlers from Tilghman and McCracken County are in the mix competing in Sub-State.
The Blue Tornado sent 10 wrestlers including Jayden Frazier, Jack James, Charles Lee, Jimmy Mooney, Eli Peyton, Spencer Redwine, Malachi Rider, Uriah Virzi, Jayven Williams and DJ Wilson.
McCracken County sent six wrestlers including James Barragan, Malachi Gray, Hunter Hawthorne, Brayden Howard, Parker McKee and Frankie Nutt.
The Sub-State tournament takes place over two days, Friday, Feb. 18 and 19. Results from the meet will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Paducah Sun.
Local swimmers from Community Christian Academy, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman are competing in the state swim meet over the same two-day period as wrestling.
CCA sent one swimmer, Mickayla Abner and Tilghman sent Emme Haus and Madison Patel. McCracken sent Ian Ballard, Justice Beard, Brandon Dowd, Emma Halstead, Corbin Knight, Hadley Martin, Emely Martinez, Riley Massey, Jake Stephens, Maggie Stephens, Kaleb Suitor and Dillan Wunch.
Other schools including Marshall County and Murray had swimmers qualify for state, with both the Murray boys and girls teams winning the First Region.
Results from the swim meet will also be in Tuesday’s edition of the Paducah Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.