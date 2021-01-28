The KHSAA posted the first statistical leader reports of the 2020-21 season for girls and boys basketball at KHSAA.org on Wednesday, and the lists contained several names from area schools.
BOYSOn the boys side, Marshall County’s Zion Harmon ranks sixth in the state in scoring at 30.2 points per game, while Lyon County’s Travis Perry ranks 12th with 28.3 points per contest. Murray’s Grant Whitaker also ranks inside the top 50, coming in at 44th with 22.2 points per game.
Perry is also a top free-throw shooter, making 88.9% (40-of-45) of his foul shots thus far to rank 18th in the state in that category. Graves County’s Drew Thompson is a perfect 12-for-12 at the line, tying him for first place. Carlisle County’s Garrett Hayden (86.5%, 32nd) and Evan Oliver (84.2%, 47th) also rank inside the top 50.
In terms of shooting percentages, the top local names include Mayfield’s Demarco Gammons (70%, 19th), Paducah Tilghman’s Landon Fitzgerald (67.7%, 25th) and Lyon County’s Nick Whalin (66%, 34th).
The top marksmen from beyond the 3-point arc include Mayfield’s Colby Kennemore (3.5 3-pointers made per game), Graves’ Thompson (3.5 per game), Calloway County’s Matthew Ray (3 per game) and Lyon’s Perry (2.8 per game).
Hickman County’s Eli Prince (12 per game) ranks eighth in the state in rebounding, while Lyon County’s Jackson Shoulders (10.6) ranks 17th.
In terms of overall offense, the Lyon County boys are averaging 82.1 points per game on the season as part of their 9-0 start to rank third in the state in scoring. Paducah Tilghman is averaging 69.1 points per game, ranking 40th.
Defensively, the Murray boys are one of the stingiest teams in the state, giving up just 46.8 points per game to rank ninth in that category. Other teams inside the top 50 include Mayfield (49.7 points allowed per game, 18th), Tilghman (50.4, 19th), St. Mary (51.7, 31st) and McCracken County (51.8, 33rd).
GirlsBallard Memorial’s Madison Calvin ranks seventh in the state in scoring at 22.8 points per game to lead the local names on that list.
Other top scorers include Christian Fellowship’s Gracie Howard (20.7 points per game, 20th), Carlisle County’s Kierra Whitaker (20.0, 22nd) and Caldwell County’s Jacey Jaggers (17.8, 50th).
Marshall County’s Cayson Conner is one of the top shooters in the state, as she has made 44 of her 69 shots (63.8%) to rank 14th. That list also includes McCracken County’s Grace Henderson (61.5%, 29th).
The top free-throw shooters in the area include Caldwell County’s Paris Gray (81.8%, 22nd in the state) and McCracken County’s Caroline Sivills (80.8%, 29th).
Ranking inside the top 50 in terms of 3-pointers made per game are Hickman County’s Kadey Wilkey (2.7) and Rancey Skaggs (2.7) and Marshall County’s Jada Driver (2.7).
Lyon County’s Calista Collins is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game to rank ninth in the state in that category.
Also inside the top 50 are Carlisle County’s Alexis Hall (10.4 per game) and St. Mary’s Anistyn Thomas (9.9).
As a team, the Marshall County girls are averaging 62.6 points per game to rank as the 33rd-best offense in the state. Graves County ranks 44th at 59.8 points per game.
Defensively, Graves ranks third in the state, giving up just 30.9 points per game. Murray ranks seventh at 35.2 points per game allowed, and Marshall County ranks 16th at 37.1. Hickman County (39.4 points allowed per game, 22nd), Mayfield (41.4, 39th), Calloway County (42.6, 44th) and McCracken County (42.8, 47th) also rank inside the top 50.
Moving forward, the leader reports will be updated every day at approximately 3 a.m. and will include all teams missing stats for no more than two games.
Statistical entry is required of all member schools, and those failing to meet the requirement to enter stats are subject to penalties from the commissioner, including fines and other actions within the constraints of Bylaw 27. Member schools are solely responsible for submitting statistical information. If a school or individual is omitted, or information is not updated, that means the team in question did not update its statistics through the KHSAA’s online system prior to the deadline.
