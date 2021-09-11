Friday night kicked off the weekend under stadium lights as many local area teams traveled to compete on the gridiron. High school football is in full swing, with teams still searching for a first win and others going undefeated as September cools those humid Western Kentucky end-of-summer temperatures.
Calloway County 41, Marshall County 20Despite being tied early, the Calloway County Lakers (2-2) tested the visiting Marshals (2-2) before halftime by extending their lead to 21-10. Calloway’s Kanyon Franklin, Timarian Bledsoe, and Drew Hudgin were game leaders for the home team, giving the Lakers their second win of the season. Marshall County’s Quinn Smith, Landon Utley, Aiden Dunigan kept the Marshals in the game despite being down at the half.
Graves County 48, Bullitt East 46Since the loss against Mayfield on opening night, the Graves County Eagles (3-1) have been soaring with three consecutive wins under their belt this season. Although Bullitt East (2-1) was on the board first, the Eagles didn’t take long to tie it up and take a close lead. With five minutes left in the third quarter, Graves County had a 42-33 lead, but the Charges came back, and by the fourth, it was an uncomfortable 42-39. One last touchdown for the visiting Graves County gave them the 48-46 victory.
Trigg County 48, Fort Campbell 16The visiting Trigg County Wildcats (2-2) showed no mercy against Fort Campbell — who played their first game of the season after two COVID cancelations — with a 34-0 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter. After that, it was touchdown city for the Wildcats, allowing them to put on a show for fans who traveled and the Fort Campbell (0-3) faithful.
Union County 53, Murray 28The visiting Murray Tigers (2-1) attempted to collect their third win of the season but could not muster up enough offense to take down the Union County Braves. By the end of the first quarter, Union County (4-0) took an 18-7 lead over Murray and ran with it until Gage Sokolowski’s touchdown in the third quarter to make it 39-14. Rowdy Sokolowski’s touchdown pushed Murray to chip away at Union County’s 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Murray, the Braves could not be tamed despite a 58-yard touchdown run for Xavier Biggers with seven minutes left in the game. As a result, the Tigers fell 53-28 on the road.
