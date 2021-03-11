SMITHLAND — Some people think of cheerleading as an activity for girls. One Livingston Central High School student is out to change that perception. For senior Jordan Howell, the idea of being a cheerleader has gone from just a joke to now a passion.
When Howell first started this journey on becoming the only male cheerleader in the school a few years ago, he did it as a joke. He was told that he wouldn’t even try out, and so to prove people wrong, he tried out. Not only did he try out, but he also made the team.
“I was talking to my dad and was like, ‘I am going to do this. I’m not going to make it, but I’m going to do it,’ ” Howell said. “So I did it, and then we were waiting for the list of who made the team. I started to think, ‘What if I actually make the team? What am I going to do?’ The list comes out and on the bottom of the list is my name. Me and my dad were so shocked.”
As a sophomore on the cheer team, there were a lot of questions surrounding Howell. He did not seem to fit what a “real” cheerleader should look like, and he had no experience in cheer prior to the tryouts.
Coach Stacy Williams saw something in Howell when she first became the cheer coach and put him on the team.
At first, Howell thought about quitting, but one of the qualities that have made him a beloved person on the team started to show itself. That quality was determination.
“He continued on after that,” Williams said. “We were bumping heads, but he respected me. I respected him for sticking around. I could tell that in the beginning maybe it wasn’t registering. Then as practices went on and he saw how important cheerleading is and how much work that we put into this, he started to respect the sport himself.”
He refused to give up and kept working. And soon, according to Williams, the mental side of Howell seeing how much it would take to be successful started to take hold.
Unfortunately, Howell had to deal with people bullying him in school.
“When I first joined the squad, it was really bad,” Howell said. “There were times where I would have random people come up to me and say not-so-nice words to me.”
After being bullied, Howell started to build confidence in himself. He said that no matter what people were saying about him, he knew who he was and he knew what he was doing was what he wanted to do.
He started to shut out the naysayers, and with the support of his team and coach, he became not only a better cheerleader but a better person.
“I started to realize, I don’t care what they say,” Howell said.
Howell never thought he would pursue cheerleading in college. That all changed recently, and now he is considering it and has interest from colleges to continue his career.
Being the only male cheerleader on a team can be difficult in more ways than one. Williams said that eventually, one of Howell’s best qualities became apparent.
“Over time, this young man stepped up with the respect that he showed his team and me. That is a quality in him that I tell him all the time, ‘Keep that quality and you will go far in life.’ ”
Howell is not only a good cheerleader, he is a good person and is respected by the team.
Cheerleading is one of those activities that some people say is not even a sport. But Howell and his teammates are just as much athletes as anyone else who plays a sport like football or basketball, he said.
“I ask a question to all my friends who say that cheer is not a sport,” Howell said. “I always ask them, ‘What constitutes a sport?’ Most of them say it involves a ball or it involves physical contact. What a lot of them don’t realize is that cheer is one of the most physical contact sports with football and it is right on par with it.”
Howell as a senior has multiple responsibilities now. He has a job as well as cheer and school. His days are long and busy, but he seems to always have a smile and be the one who is having a good time.
On the team, Howell is known as the big brother.
“From day one, I told my team that I will always have their back,” Howell said.
