Levin East

Paducah Tilghman senior Levin East sprints home to complete his inside-the-park home run late in the Blue Tornado 4-3 win over Marion, IL on Monday afternoon.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

A fifth inning inside-the-park home run by senior Levin East gave the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado a narrow 4-3 lead over the Marion Wildcats on Monday afternoon. The two run homer bumped the home team from down 3-2, to up by won, as Elijah Hamilton also crossed home plate.

The Blue Tornado connected on nine at-bats in the seven inning contest, but the defense of the Wildcats kept the runs low.

