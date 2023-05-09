A fifth inning inside-the-park home run by senior Levin East gave the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado a narrow 4-3 lead over the Marion Wildcats on Monday afternoon. The two run homer bumped the home team from down 3-2, to up by won, as Elijah Hamilton also crossed home plate.
The Blue Tornado connected on nine at-bats in the seven inning contest, but the defense of the Wildcats kept the runs low.
Tilghman took an early 2-0 lead. A pair of singles for Devin Kiebler and Jaylen Seay got the bats warm for the Blue Tornado. East followed with a sacrifice fly to score Hamilton, the courtesy runner for Kiebler, to take the 1-0 lead.
Burke Waggoner got the second inning started with a single of his own but two straight strikeouts threatened the end of the inning. Senior Anias Nunn kept the inning alive when he hit a fly ball single to score Waggoner, making it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Wildcats would strike in the top of the third on a dropped third strike and error at first. Defenses would take over from there as both teams saw the minimum three batters per inning.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning when Marion struck once again to tie the game up 2-2 and with just one out on the board, they threatened to run up the score. The Wildcats were able to add one more run on an error before the final two outs ended their turn.
Tilghman got back to strong hitting when Kiebler singled on a ground ball followed by a bunt from Seay to put runners on base. This would cue the homer from East who sent the ball sailing to just short of the center field wall to score the final two runs.
East also controlled the mound for the Blue Tornado. In the seven innings he allowed seven hits, three runs, walked one and struck out seven on a 104-77 pitch-strike count.
The Blue Tornado have just two games remaining on their 2023 schedule. They will take on McCracken County at home on Wednesday, May 10 and finish off the season hosting Graves County on Thursday, May 11.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 4, MARION, IL 3
PTHS 1 1 0 0 2 0 X — 4-9-2
MRN 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3-7-0
TB: PT — L. East 4, D. Kiebler 3, J. Seay 2, B. Waggoner 2, A. Nunn 1; MRN — True 4, Neimeyer 2, Larson 1, Lee 1, Pickles 1.
