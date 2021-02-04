METROPOLIS, Ill. — After stalling in neutral for months, Illinois High School Association (IHSA) sports are “burning rubber at the line” as they attempt to launch a basketball season.
Local athletic directors are scrambling to get something resembling a normal season off the ground. With “guidance” coming fast and furious as the powers that be try to accommodate the real and the illusory threats of COVID-19, ADs are making and tearing up schedules like mad.
Here’s what we know:
• Our local schools are planning on starting soon … real soon. Massac is hosting Anna-Jonesboro Saturday night and had a scheduled game with Vienna in the hopper for Friday, but Vienna had a prior engagement with Chester scheduled, but Chester is in a different tiered COVID region and ….. you get the message.
• Century had games scheduled with Hardin County and Dongola this week, but no details yet.
• Joppa gets off the ground next week.
• Many schools can impose no spectators rule, and where they are allowed, spectators are limited to a minuscule headcount of 50 with stringent guidelines on placement, masks, etc.
• Bowling teams are playing now with a home match scheduled for next Tuesday at Super Bowl.
