MAYFIELD — Graves County boys soccer will usher in a new era this fall as Andrew Leonard will take over at the helm for the Eagles.
Leonard is a 2009 graduate of Joppa (Illinois) High School and the former boys and girls soccer coach at St. Mary High School from 2019-2021.
In addition to his time at St. Mary, Leonard also coached the boys soccer program at Massac County (Illinois) High School from 2017-2019 as well as the Massac Junior High School team in 2016-17.
During his tenure with the Vikings and Lady Vikings, Leonard produced 8-5 and 3-9 records respectively, leading the Vikings to the team’s first First Region tournament appearance since 2015.
Looking ahead to this fall, Graves County will have its work cut out for it following a dismal 2020 season in which the Eagles went 3-8-1.
Despite last season’s disappointments, Leonard said he believes the Eagles can make quick work of this turnaround.
“The first year is always a big year,” Leonard said. “It’s the biggest turnaround year where you expect things to change and get better. Sometimes you don’t always meet those expectations, but I believe we can set goals and that won’t be a problem.”
With the Eagles coming off one of their worst seasons in close to a decade, Leonard has set some lofty goals that he says may not be out of reach this fall.
“I expect big things this year, and one of my first big goals is beating Marshall County,” Leonard said. “We play them twice, we should at least get them once. Obviously I’d like to get back to the regional tournament again this year as well. Those are my two goals.
“I’ve already looked over the stats from other teams and a lot of them are losing players and we’re not losing as much, so I think we have the opportunity to be very successful in our first year.”
Following back-to-back losing seasons in which senior turnaround plagued the Eagles, Leonard plans to instill a new team culture within his squad in 2021.
“It’s all going to start with the seniors,” Leonard said. “Usually the seniors are going to take that leadership role to implement the new system starting from the ground up. It’s going to come down to how much dedication and hard work that they have and how much they’re willing to put forward. Hard work is the most important aspect to me in coaching a team. If our team is dedicated and gives that hard work, then we’re going to accomplish great things.”
