DRAFFENVILLE — The Paducah Tilghman baseball team improved to 11-0 on Monday at Marshall County, but it didn’t come easy. Despite Justin West allowing just one hit over six innings, the Blue Tornado had to sweat out a 3-2 victory.
“Obviously this wasn’t our best day. But learning to play in tough games and tight situations and finding a way to will yourself through it only shows what kind of a team we are,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald told The Sun after the game. “At Paducah Tilghman, we don’t learn from losing — we learn from winning ugly. And this was an ugly win.”
The Blue Tornado finished with seven hits, but five of those came in the final two innings. Donald credited Marshall senior pitcher Cameron Wyatt with quieting the Blue Tornado’s bats for much of the contest.
“The guy they put out there had us off,” he said. “And that happens — we’re not going to be on every day. But at the end of the day, we found a way to win, and that’s all that matters.”
Playing arguably the biggest part in Monday’s win was junior pitcher Justin West. The University of Louisville commit did his part to keep the Tornado in the game when runs were hard to come by.
“Whenever he’s out there, he’s going to do that, and that’s the beauty of having him — to keep us in the game long enough until we do start making some things happen,” Donald said. “He fought his butt off tonight, and we came away with the win.”
The last time West took the mound was in a 16-0 win over Calloway County on April 10 in which he threw a four-inning no-hitter with three walks and 11 strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and four walks over six innings on Monday to go with 13 strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches, and the run he allowed was unearned.
“There’s a reason why he’s going to the University of Louisville — that’s the type of performance that’s expected of him, and he expects it of himself,” Donald said. “He’s a dog when he’s out there on that mound — he knows that he’s the best.”
West also fared well at the plate on Monday, going 2-for-3 with a single, double and RBI. His two-out, RBI single in the third inning got the scoring started before Marshall (4-4) tied the score in the bottom of the frame when sophomore Parker Gibbs advanced to third base on a passed ball and then came home on a Tilghman error after initially reaching base via a walk.
The score remained tied 1-1 until the top of the sixth inning. West hit a one-out double and was replaced with a courtesy runner in senior John Kiebler. Kiebler scored the go-ahead run on a single from senior Zion LaGrone, and senior Leyton Patterson later added an RBI single before ending the inning by being tagged out at second base trying to stretch it into a double.
“We had hit some balls hard the whole game, but it was right at people, and you can’t do anything about that. But if you keep hitting balls like that, eventually you’re going to start finding holes, and we did,” Donald said of his team’s sixth-inning breakthrough.
Patterson’s RBI hit proved huge, as the Marshals were able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the seventh. Junior Ty Davenport, whose single and double accounted for the Marshals’ lone two hits in the game, led off with a single and advanced to second and then third on wild pitches from sophomore Gunner Massey, who was pitching in relief of West. Davenport scored on a groundout from Gibbs after Massey struck out senior Clay Hale. That’s as close as the Marshals would come, though, as junior Conner Mannon struck out to end the game.
