Here are the latest statistic leaders for the following sports in the First Region per KHSAA: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, and Volleyball.
BOYS SOCCER
Top 50 Scoring
10 — Max Rosa — Murray — 11 Games — 17 Goals; 12 — Nate Wyatt — Murray — 11 Games — 16 Goals; 36 — Johnny Stevens — McCracken County — 13 Games — 12 Goals
Top 50 Assists
12 — Kellen Crouch — Murray — 11 Games — 12 Assists; 13 — Nate Wyatt — Murray — 11 Games — 12 Assists; 22 — Max Rosa — Murray — 11 Games — 10 Assists
Top 50 Points
10 — Nate Wyatt — Murray — 11 Games — 44 Points (16 Goals/12 Assists); 12 — Max Rosa — Murray — 11 Games — 44 Points (17 Goals/10 Assists); 31 — Kellen Crouch — Murray — 11 Games — 30 Points (9 Goals/12 Assists); 44 — Johnny Stevens — McCracken County — 13 Games — 27 Points (12 Goals/3 Assists)
Top 50 Goalkeeper Saves
14 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 7 Games — 113 Goals Saved; 34 — Alex Ajanel — Mayfield — 4 Games — 85 Goals Saved
Top 50 Goalkeeper Complete Game Shutouts
1 — Grayson Parish — McCracken County — 13 Games — 6 Shutouts; 5 — Hank Fronza — Murray — 11 Games — 5 Shutouts
Top 50 Team Scoring
9 — Murray — 11 Games — 58 Goals — 7.3 GPG; 22 — Calloway County -10 Games — 39 Goals — 3.9 GPG; 39 — Mayfield — 5 Games — 5 Games — 17 Goals — 3.4 GPG
Top 50 Team Defense
2 — McCracken County — 13 Games — 6 Goals Allowed; 23 — Murray — 11 Games — 11 Goals Allowed; 30 — Calloway County — 10 Games — 11 Goals Allowed
Top 50 Team Scoring Margin
7 — Murray — 11 Games — 5.3 Goals Scored — 1.0 Goals Allowed — 47 Margin Goals; 18 — Calloway County — 10 Games — 3.9 Goals Scored — 1.1 Goals Allowed — 28 Margin Goals; 28 — McCracken County — 13 Games — 2.8 Goals Scored — 0.5 Goals Allowed — 31 Margin Goals
Top 50 Team Goalkeeper Saves
3 — Mayfield — 4 Games — 85 GS; 8 — St. Mary — 7 Games — 113 GS; 21 — Graves County — 4 Games — 50 GS
Top 50 Team Shutouts
1 — McCracken County — 13 Games — 8 SO; 19 — Murray — 11 Games — 5 SO; 32 — Calloway County — 10 Games — 4 SO
GIRLS SOCCER
Top 50 Scoring
32 — Presley Gallimore — Marshall County — 12 Games — 15 Goals; 39 — Raylee McClure — Calloway County — 9 Games — 15 Goals
Top 50 Assists
23 — Ava Flota — Murray — 9 Games — 9 Assists; 25 — Payton Ledgerwood — McCracken County — 9 Goals — 9 Assists; 29 — Maddy Ledgerwood — McCracken County — 9 Games — 9 Assists; 33 — Anna Robertson — Marshall County — 12 Games — 8 Assists
Top 50 Points
33 — Presley Gallimore — Marshall County — 12 Games — 36 Points (15 Goals/6 Assists); 43 — Raylee McClure — Calloway County — 9 Games — 34 Points (15 Goals/4 Assists); 50 — Maddy Ledgerwood — McCracken County — 9 Games — 33 Points (12 Goals/9 Assists)
Top 50 Goalkeeper Saves
12 — Alexzandria Harris — Paducah Tilghman — 7 Games — 117 Goals Saves
Top 50 Goalkeeper Completes Shutouts
5 — Addison Smith — McCracken County — 9 Games — 6 Shutouts; 14 — Phoebe Ramsey — Marshall County — 12 Games — 5 Shutouts; 15 — Ella Parker — Murray — 9 Games — 4 Shutouts — 16 — Grace Barnes — Calloway County — 9 Games — 4 Shutouts
Top 50 Team Scoring
5 — McCracken County — 9 Games — 66 Goals — 7.3 GPG; 23 — Calloway County — 9 Games — 46 Goals — 5.1 GPG; 45 — Marshall County — 12 Games — 49 Goals — 4.1 GPG
Top 50 Team Defense
10 — McCracken County — 9 Games — 6 Goals Allowed; 17 — Marshall County — 12 Games — 9 Goals Allowed; 38 — Murray — 9 Games — 11 Goals Allowed
Top 50 Team Scoring Margin
3 — McCracken County — 9 Games — 7.3 Goals Scored — 0.7 Goals Allowed — 60 Margin Goals; 24 — Calloway County — 9 Games — 5.1 Goals Scored — 1.6 Goals Allowed — 32 Margin Goals; 29 — Marshall County — 12 Games — 4.1 Goals Scored — 0.8 Goals Allowed — 40 Margin Goals
Top 50 Team Goalkeeper Saves
9 — Paducah Tilghman — 7 Games — 117 GS; 19 — St. Mary — 3 Games — 41 GS; 34 — Mayfield — 9 Games — 104 GS
Top 50 Team Shutouts
2 — McCracken County — 9 Games — 6 SO; 30 — Marshall County — 12 Games — 5 SO; 45 — Murray — 9 Games — 4 SO; 48 — Calloway County — 9 Games — 4 SO
VOLLEYBALL
Top 50 Kills
6 — Avery Nanney — Mayfield — 32 Sets — 173 Kills; 19 — Addison Hart — McCracken County — 32 Sets — 147 Kills; 21 — Sarah Bremmerkamp — Marshall County — 21 Sets — 95 Kills; 30 — Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship — 10 Sets — 42 Kills
Top 50 Blocks
5 — Kylie Caruthers — Paducah Tilghman — 41 Sets — 35 Blocks/33 Attempts — 68 Total Blocks; 10 — Jayda Reed — Paducah Tilghman — 41 Sets — 31 Blocks/32 Attempts — 63 Total Blocks; 21 — Jamari Johnson — Paducah Tilghman — 4 Sets — 1 Block/4 Attempts — 5 Total Blocks; 37 — Gracie Howard — McCracken County — 10 Sets — 11 Blocks/11 Attempts — 11 Total Blocks
Top 50 Assists
8 — Molly Miller — Graves County — 30 Sets — 277 Assists; 14 — Lydia Bell — Calloway County — 12 Sets — 103 Assists; 24 — Olivia Tapscott — McCracken County — 32 Sets — 264 Assists; 45 — Neely Flowes — Mayfield — 32 Sets — 238 Assists
Top 50 Digs
6 — Maria Artigas — Ballard Memorial — 28 Sets — 185 Digs; 17 — Laney Shehorn — Carlisle County — 31 Sets — 187 Digs; 21 — Kenna Bodell — Ballard Memorial — 30 Sets — 174 Digs; 30 — Katie Truitt — Community Christian Academy — 23 Sets — 121 Digs; 38 — Allison Enfinger — Ballard Memorial — 30 Sets — 151 Digs; 44 — Madeline Gardner — Hickman County — 44 Sets — 214 Digs
Top 50 Service Aces
8 — Lauren Fugate — Community Christian Academy — 23 Sets — 54 Aces; 10 — Olivia Fulcher — Fulton City — 17 Sets — 37 Aces; 21 — Kayden Patrick — Calloway County — 20 Sets — 32 Aces; 25 — Maleah Terry — Marshall County — 21 Sets — 32 Aces; 29 — Ayla Holt — Marshall County — 21 Sets — 30 Aces; 42 — Alex Berhow — Mayfield — 3 Sets — 4 Aces
Top 50 Team Sets Won
4 — Mayfield — 12 Games — 32 Sets; 8 — Community Christian Academy — 7 Games — 18 Sets; 41 — Graves County — 11 Games — 24 Sets; 47 — McCracken County — 12 Games — 25 Sets
Top 50 Team Sets Lost
5 — Mayfield — 12 Games — 4 Sets Allowed; 17 — Graves County — 11 Games — 6 Sets Allowed; 34 — McCracken County — 12 Games — 9 Sets Allowed
Top 50 Team Kills
25 — Graves County — 30 Sets — 311 Kills; 48 — McCracken County — 34 Sets — 326 Kills
Top 50 Team Blocks
1 — Paducah Tilghman — 47 Sets — 231 Blocks; 35 — Calloway County — 25 Sets — 58 Blocks
Top 50 Team Assists
18 — Graves County — 30 Sets — 306 Assists; 37 — McCracken County — 34 Sets — 310 Assists
Top 50 Team Digs
4 — Ballard Memorial — 33 Sets — 831 Digs
Top 50 Team Service Aces
7 — Marshall County — 25 Sets — 128 Assists; 16 — Community Christian Academy — 26 Sets — 115 Assists; 31 — Calloway County — 25 Sets — 96 Assists; 39 — Graves County — 30 Sets — 113 Assists; 45 — McCracken County — 34 Sets — 122 Assists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.