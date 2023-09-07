McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman

The KHSAA announced the 2023 Fall Sports stat leaders, including the McCracken County Mustang soccer program in multiple categories. Pictured is Reese Barnhill and Paducah Tilghman’s Parker Guyette battling during the crosstown classic on Monday night.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Here are the latest statistic leaders for the following sports in the First Region per KHSAA: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, and Volleyball.

BOYS SOCCER

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In