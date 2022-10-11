Taylor Shields

Taylor Shields takes the ball to the end zone after a pass from Jayden Stinson into the end zone late in the third quarter. The 78-yard touchdown pass pulled the Racers within five points of the Skyhawks, but the Skyhawks’ offense proved too much for Murray State when they put up 24 points in the fourth quarter.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

For the second consecutive week, the Murray State football team kept pace with a ranked team through three quarters. However, like last week at Southeastern Louisiana, the Racers could not stop 14th-ranked UT Martin in the fourth quarter and fell, 45-16, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

Much like a week ago at Southeastern Louisiana, the Racers kept it close for three quarters. Unfortunately, history repeated itself Saturday as the Skyhawks reeled off 24 unanswered points in the fourth to seal the win.

