For the second consecutive week, the Murray State football team kept pace with a ranked team through three quarters. However, like last week at Southeastern Louisiana, the Racers could not stop 14th-ranked UT Martin in the fourth quarter and fell, 45-16, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.
Much like a week ago at Southeastern Louisiana, the Racers kept it close for three quarters. Unfortunately, history repeated itself Saturday as the Skyhawks reeled off 24 unanswered points in the fourth to seal the win.
Despite the fourth quarter, the Racers defense made several big plays Saturday with three fourth-down stops, a safety, an interception and a fumble recovery. Murray State also held the Skyhawks to just 38.4% on the day on third-down conversions, allowing just five of 13 attempts, while the safety was the first for Murray State since 2019.
For the second straight week, Jayden Stinson and Taylor Shields connected on an 80-plus yard pass touchdown, this time for 83 yards. The duo becomes just the second quarterback and second wide receiver in program history to have two or more career 80-plus yard touchdown passes. The only other quarterback and a receiver to accomplish the feat were also a duo, as Jesse Blackburn and KD Humphries did so in 2016,
Shields ended the day with his second-straight 100-plus yard game with 112, while Jawaun Northington tallied 88 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Eric Samuta led the Murray Staten defense with seven tackles on the day, while Cade Shupperd had the lone sack and Jaylon Bolden had the interception.
The Racers head to Clarksville next Saturday to take on arch-rival Austin Peay at Fortera Stadium at 3 p.m.
