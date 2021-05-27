As the regular season nears its finish, the Paducah Tilghman baseball team is rolling with a six-game winning streak heading into its last game Thursday night at Brooks Stadium.
Despite a slow start, the Blue Tornado (24-3) etched the 6-2 win over visiting Crittenden County on Wednesday night.
“We preach quality at-bats and we only had one to two in the first three innings,” head coach Tremayne Donald said. “In the fourth and fifth, we had about seven or eight of them, and that’s when good things happen.”
In the first inning, an RBI double by Gage Griggs allowed Levin East to plate the first run of the night. A strikeout and a popout at home plate would eventually leave runners Griggs and Justin West in scoring position.
The Rockets took advantage of Paducah Tilghman’s start in early innings, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning. Despite Braxton Winders grounding into a double play, Tyler Boone would score.
Crittenden County (20-8) took a 2-1 lead in the third as Caden McCalister was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Gabe Mott would score on the HBP.
“We’re at the end of the year and it’s time for us to get locked in,” Donald said. “Because it’s going to get to the point that if we continue to have slow starts and play from behind, the baseball gods are going to take over, and we’re going to get sent home.”
Tilghman would heat up offensively as the sun went down over Brooks Stadium, scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth.
The game would become tied again as Gunner Massey singled to center field, scoring West.
The momentum continued as Leyton Patterson singled to left, scoring courtesy runner John Kiebler to make it 3-2.
In the next inning, Massey, who was a powerhouse for PTHS, singled to left field, scoring West and Griggs.
On the throw from left, Massey went on to advance to second base and Zion LaGrone took third.
The final run for Tilghman would cross home plate as Patterson grounded into a fielder’s choice double play, scoring LaGrone.
On the same play, Jalen Seay would be thrown out at second base before John Kiebler was tagged out at home plate.
Caleb Payne earned the victory for the Blue Tornado on the mound. Payne allowed two runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
East moved from second base to the mound in relief.
The sophomore threw three innings and recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.
East struck out four of the 14 batters faced.
Massey led his team offensively. The sophomore went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Griggs (one run, one hit, one RBI), West (two runs, one hit), Patterson (one hit, two RBIs), Devin Kiebler (one hit), and John Kiebler (one run, one hit) collected hits in the victory.
Boone (one run, two hits), Maddox Carlson (two hits), Trace Adams (one hit), Luke Bailey (one hit) and Ben Evans (one hit) collected hits for Crittenden County in the loss.
Carlson took the loss for the Rockets. The junior went 41/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and struck out two. Bailey appeared in relief, striking out two while giving up one hit.
