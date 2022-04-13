Calloway County and Graves County put on a show on the baseball diamond on Tuesday night in Murray. The 3-7 Lakers played host to the 6-7 Eagles, with Graves County coming out on top with the 13-11 victory.
Freshman Coby Mullins had the highlight of the night for Graves County, when in the top of the seventh inning the Eagles led just 9-8, bases loaded and had two outs. He stepped up to the plate brought home a grand slam to go up 13-8. Calloway would close the gap in their portion of the final inning, but the three runs scored wouldn’t be enough to send the game to extra innings or win the game.
Earlier in the night, the Eagles held a commanding 7-2 lead in the top of the third inning, but a tenacious effort from the Lakers cut that deficit to just one run to end the third inning 7-6.
All seven innings consisted of valiant efforts from both team, with evenly played innings throughout most of the night. If the Eagles started an inning strong, the Lakers would finish the inning strong. If they went three and out, the Lakers would end up doing the same.
Both teams walked into the seventh inning with just a one-point deficit, the Eagles led 9-8 and looked to close things out. It looked like Calloway would close out their defensive portion of the inning by holding Graves scoreless as they pulled off two outs, but the Eagles had loaded the bases.
Karson Elliot took first base after a dropped ball at home plate resulted in a passed ball on the third strike. Drew Davis hit a ground ball to left field for a single of his own and pushed Elliot to second, but not before Calloway would snag its first out. Another out would come at the plate with runners on first and second. Drake DeFreitas would end up walking after four balls to load the bases and put all the pressure on Mullins.
Foul, ball, foul, ball, grand slam.
That would be the sequence for the young freshman to help the Eagles back to a five run lead, 13-8.
One more out followed on a ground out and Calloway took the plate.
Conner Lockhart doubled on a line drive to center field to push Cadwell Turner to third after he was walked on four balls. Karsen Starks hit a triple on the following play to score Turner and Lockart to make it a 13-10 game with one out on the board.
Graves County pitcher H Alexander would strike out the next at-bat, with Starks still on third base. He would make it home as T Weatherly sent the ball to second base for the 11th run, but Weatherly would ground out and the game would end 13-11.
Calloway County will prepare to play in the Kentucky 2A tournament on Friday, April 15 when they take on Webster County at Hopkins County Central High School. Graves County will next take on Hickman County on Thursday, April 14, although with rain delays pushing back the First Region All “A” Classic, that game is likely to get postponed. If that is the case, the Eagles would host Trigg County on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
Graves County 13, Calloway County 11
Graves 3040204 — 13-11-8
Calloway 2040023 — 11-9-9
2B: GC — D DeFreitas 2; CC — C Lockhart, J Akin
3B: CC — K Starks
HR: GC C Mullins
TB: GC — D DeFreitas 4, C Mullins 4, D Davis 3, D Hayden 2, J Curd 1, C Katzman 1, H Alexander 1; CC — K Starks 3, C Lockhart 3, J Akin 3, T Weatherly 1, C Turner 1, T Ward 1, C Lockhart 1.
RECORDS: Graves County (7-7); Calloway County (3-8)
