The Mayfield Cardinals got all they could handle and then some on Friday night with the Murray Tigers visiting.
In another down-to-the-wire finish, a late fumble from senior running back Kylan Galbreath led to an improbable comeback by the Tigers en route to the 25-21 upset win.
It was a fast paced game between the Cardinals and Tigers as the run game ruled on both sides.
Murray senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski and junior running back Gage Sokolowski punished the Cardinals defense all night long.
The Sokolowskis accounted for 173 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns in the Tigers win.
A Ben Davis missed extra point and a last second score from Mayfield before the half was the difference at the break as the Cardinals clung to a 14-13 lead.
In the second half, the Mayfield defense came alive.
The Cardinals and Tigers went back and forth, trading empty possessions until the Cardinals struck gold on a late drive in the third quarter thanks to a nine yard touchdown carry from Galbreath, giving Mayfield a 21-13 lead with one quarter to play.
In the fourth, the Cardinal defense got its toughest test of the night as the Tigers continued to ground and pound as the clock ticked away.
With just over two minutes to play, Sokolowski broke through for the touchdown, setting up the game-tying two-point try.
On yet another running play, the Tigers were stopped by the Mayfield defensive line as it appeared the Cardinals would run out the clock for their ninth consecutive victory.
On the ensuing Cardinals possession, Galbreath fumbled on a first down carry, allowing Murray to recover and take it down to the seven yard line.
A few plays later, Sokolowski would bulldoze his way in for his third touchdown of the night to give the Tigers the 25-21 lead with 1:20 to play.
The Cardinals got the ball with 80 seconds to play and two timeouts but it wouldn’t be enough to spark a miracle.
Cartwright found senior wide receiver Gavin Jackson deep, but he couldn’t come up with it as the Tigers secured the wild come from behind victory.
MURRAY 25, MAYFIELD 21
Murray 0-13-0-12—25
Mayfield 7-7-7-0—21
HOW THEY SCORED
Mayfield — JuJu Starks 2 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:11, 1st
Murray — Rowdy Sokolowski 5 run (Ben Davis kick), 11:56, 2nd
Murray — Kainoa Olive 9 run (PAT is no good), 1:09, 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 8 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 20.1, 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 9 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 2:56, 3rd
Murray — Rowdy Sokolowski 16 run (Two-point conversion no good), 2:20, 4th
Murray — Rowdy Sokolowski 2 run (Two-point conversion no good), 1:20, 4th
Team Murr May
First downs 12 12
Rushes-yards 50-225-4 26-145-3
Passing-yards 52 168
Comp-Att-Int 0 11-17-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-54 7-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Murray, G. Sokolowski 24-89, R. Sokolowski 10-84, #13 9-27, #4 7-25. Mayfield, Galbreath 20-163, Starks 1-3, Cartwright 5-(minus) 21.
PASSING—Murray. Mayfield, Cartwright 11-17-142-0.
RECEIVING—Murray. Mayfield, Coles 4-54, Gloyd 1-37, Stevenson 3-27, Jackson 1-15, Watkins 1-10, Galbreath 1-(minus) 1.
