The Second Annual Cullan Brown Invitational will kick off on Thursday at Paxton Park and continue on Friday at the Calvert City Country Club.
The invitational attracts more than 80 high school and college players. All proceeds for the event will go toward the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund. For the first event in 2020, the Bluegrass Golf Tour raised just over $9,000, going to the fund.
The tournament honors the late Lyon County and University of Kentucky golfer. Brown passed away less than a year after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left thigh. He was only 20 years old.
Just weeks removed from making the cut in his first PGA Tour start and ready to begin his sophomore season with Kentucky, doctors discovered the form of bone cancer. Brown returned home to Eddyville to begin chemotherapy and died on Aug. 4, 2020.
Brown was a state champion for Lyon County and posted four top-20s and a 72.42 scoring average in his one season with Kentucky’s golf team. He assisted in Kentucky going to the semifinals of match play at the SEC Championship and was named to the All-Freshman team.
In 2020, Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo and Trinity Beth won the Cullan Brown Invitational in their respective categories. Paired with Ellie Roof of Paducah and Claire Knoth of Princeton, Beth will return to try and reclaim her title from last year’s event.
Notable faces in the event include Brown’s sister Cathryn, Jessica Stephens, Nicole Taylor, Roof, Rocco Zakutney, Grant Puckett, Logan Liles, Beth, and Megan Hertter.
Starting times on Thursday will run between 1-3 p.m. off the No. 1 and No. 10 tee. The times on Friday will run between 8 and 10 a.m. with pairings based on Thursday’s scores.
The awards presentation will take place following the completion of the invitational on Friday around 2:30 p.m. During the presentation, the Cullan Brown Award will be presented to a boys and girls player. The award will recognize their sportsmanship, integrity, playing ability, friendship and love of the game through participation on the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
In the first invitational, Nimmo and Brown’s sister, Cathryn, were the Cullan Brown Award recipients.
Round 1 Pairings:
#1 1 p.m.: Garrett Rikel, Nolan Nofsinger, Grant Puckett
#10 1 p.m.: Palmer Sims, Aidan Poston, Cy Worley
#1 1:09 p.m.: David Morris, Abe Dumes, Jack Butts
#10 1:09 p.m.: Jay Humphries, Tucker Blaine
#1 1:18 p.m.: Peyton Toon, Ryan Stokes, Bo Shelton
#10 1:18 p.m.: Evan Pyle, Camryn Beatty, Tanner Crouch
#1 1:27 p.m.: Whit McNeill, Samuel Harris, Haydon Reynolds
#10 1:27 p.m.: Ty Butts, Luke Wilson, Tyler Dew
#1 1:36 p.m.: Maddux O’Guinn, Gabe Rottman, Max Clayton
#10 1:36 p.m.: Rocco Zakutney, Trey Wall, Sammy Greenwell
#1 1:45 p.m.: Sophie Hollowell, Katie Abernathy, CeCelia Ray
#10 1:45 p.m.: JT Payne, Paul Harris, Aidan Hahn
#1 1:54 p.m.: Rachel Hagan, Macy Saylor, Anna McCall-Moore
#10 1:54 p.m.: Griffin Payne, Will Binkley, James Folz
#1 2:03 p.m.: Emma Payne, Jessica Stephens, Katie Roberts
#10 2:03 p.m.: Reed Richey, Danny Fleming, Hayden Powell
#1 2:12 p.m.: Madison Smith, Nicole Taylor, Lauren Gilchrist
#10 2:12 p.m.: Christian Clements, Hunter Reynolds, Mason Williams
#1 2:21 p.m.: Megan Hertter, Kaitlyn Zieba, Ellie West
#10 2:21 p.m.: Michael Long, Guy Duerson, Eli Fischer
#1 2:30 p.m.: Savannah Howell, Katherine Weir, Haley English
#10 2:30 p.m.: Jackson Hill, Jacob Lang, Rafe Blankenship
#1 2:39 p.m.: Trinity Beth, Ellie Roof, Claire Knoth
#10 2:39 p.m.: Logan Liles, Gage Gregory, Charlie Reber
#1 2:48 p.m.: Cathryn Brown, Macey Brown, Mary Browder Howell
#10 2:48 p.m.: Harrison Sallee, Jacob Ryan, Hayden Engler
#1 2:57 p.m.: Jenna Pike, Abby-Grace Forbes, Lydia Harrel
#10 2:57 p.m.: Cole Manion, Elijah Forbes, Aaron Munger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.