Langston lamenting lost momentum at Logan

Staring at a 20-1 record on March 13, John A. Logan baseball had all its eggs in a basket — hopes of a deep, noble run through Grand Junction, Colorado for a 2020 NJCAA World Series championship still in tow.
Among those rolling for the Vols in those 21 games: former McCracken County star Luke Seed (4-0, 1.26 ERA, bound for Louisville), former St. Mary star Hale Sims (two saves, bound for UNC Charlotte), former Graves County star Drew Cooper (10 stolen bases)...
...And former McCracken County star Cameron Langston, who was quietly, confidently, hitting a team-best .444 with a .515 on-base percentage in 16 games.
And then, time stood still, as the season came to an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus.
“It’s very tough,” Langston admitted. “We felt like we had everything rolling to be able to make it to Grand Junction, and possibly win it. We had the kind of team that we could roll out there and do that. And I feel like it hit us hard, because we knew we had that.”
The 2020 season means something to everybody who lost it.
But for Langston, there’s a clear void.
His sophomore statistics were clear proof of just how healthy he was, after hitting .264 with a .383 on-base percentage for the Vols last year — and all while battling a concerning injury.
“First game of my freshman year, I broke my hand,” he remembered. “I dealt with that and came back early. And I didn’t feel right at all.”
Langston said the injury led to him pressing more at the plate, and becoming the hitter he wasn’t.
But, in retrospect, it may have led to a spark in maturity — especially leading into the offseason.
“I felt like I matured a lot this fall,” he said. “Coach (Kyle Surprenant) got in my butt sometimes, but he and I figured out some things, and I matured a lot.
“I felt like in my first year, I was trying to do too much. Trying to show too much of who I’m not, and the type of hitter I’m not. I felt like this year, I really matured at the plate and focused on hitting line drives and not trying to hit the ball over the fence. Not be something I’m not, and be more of myself at the plate.”
That maturity showed itself immediately in the 2020 season. The Vols spent their Feb. 8 Opening Day in Meridian, Mississippi for a doubleheader with No. 20 Meridian Community College. Langston collected hits in his first three trips to the plate, including a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the second inning to eventually pace the Vols in a 7-6 victory.
It was the first of 18 straight “W’s,” and the start of a seven-game hitting streak for the former Mustang.
“From that point on, I just felt hot,” he added. “I felt hot the whole season. And I felt like I was control in every at-bat.”
In his 16 appearances, Langston batted first, second, third, fifth, sixth and eighth — and only came up without a hit twice.
“I felt like I was showing who I actually was,” he said. “And then it got taken away.”
Unlike those guys like Seed and Sims, who already know their next step, Langston was still in searching mode for his opportunity when baseball went belly-up.
He says he’s been in contact with a couple of programs, but he has his own questions to answer. Pursue summer ball somewhere? Anywhere? Take the first offer he gets elsewhere? Come back to John A. Logan for his extra year of eligibility?
For him, it’s all on the table.
“I hope summer ball still plays, and maybe I’ll get an option where something will pop up Division I-wise,” he said. “What I want and what feels good. But if I don’t get that, I can go back to John A., because I have my year of eligibility back.
“I don’t care where the location is (for summer ball); I just want to go play. I’ve been home for long enough. I could leave.”
In the meantime, he’s trying to work out with guys like Seed and Sims. He’s running a lot more, too, in two-to-three mile sprints.
And he’s hitting in his garage — just to stay ready. Just in case.
“I felt good,” he said. “Everything felt good.”
