On Wednesday, McCracken County Public Schools announced Michael Lane as the new head girls soccer coach at McCracken County High School.
“For me, it was a place where I have always wanted to coach,” Lane told The Sun on his decision. “I started coaching girls at Reidland High School back in 2001, and it was kind of my first passion.”
Lane will bring 21 years of coaching experience to McCracken after being the boys head soccer coach at Graves County since 2015 and at Reidland High School from 2000 to the school’s consolidation.
“I went to Graves County and became a head coach. They were at a time in their program where we had been through some good years and been through a rebuilding year,” Lane said. “The team was at a place where if I left, the new coach wouldn’t have to do a ton of work as far as the program was, and it was a new opportunity for me to go coach at a place that I have always wanted to be at.”
On top of high school athletics, Lane is assistant men’s soccer coach for the Pumas Premier UPSL and the head coach for the Pumas FC 2005 Boys.
“We’re very excited that Coach Lane is going to be our women’s soccer coach,” McCracken County principal Matthew Houser said. “We know he is going to continue to take the soccer program to the next level. He is a proven winner, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our students, staff and community.”
The Lady Mustangs finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 10-4-2 under former head coach Chris Lacey, winning the First District Girls Soccer Tournament against St. Mary.
“We’re going to be a young squad this year after graduating a lot of seniors last year, and you know our goals are pretty obvious,” Lane said. “The first one is to try and win every game that we can, learning from wins and losses, to get back to districts and win another title to keep that winning tradition going and trying to make a run in regionals.”
