2A

The Calloway County Lakers and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado battled it out in a Kentucky 2A Section 1 matchup Tuesday night where the Lakers came out victorious in a 7-0 shutout.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

A five-goal second half surged the Calloway County Lakers past the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Tuesday night in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 quarterfinals. The Lakers put away the Tornado in a 7-0 final score to advance in the tournament and improved to a 2-1 record on the early season. Tilghman now sits on a 1-2 record.

Calloway struck just eight minutes into the contest when junior Oscar Avila dished the ball off to senior Jude Bazzell to take the 1-0 lead. A battle ensued from there with the competitive nature of the Kentucky 2A tournament in full force.

