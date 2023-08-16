A five-goal second half surged the Calloway County Lakers past the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Tuesday night in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 quarterfinals. The Lakers put away the Tornado in a 7-0 final score to advance in the tournament and improved to a 2-1 record on the early season. Tilghman now sits on a 1-2 record.
Calloway struck just eight minutes into the contest when junior Oscar Avila dished the ball off to senior Jude Bazzell to take the 1-0 lead. A battle ensued from there with the competitive nature of the Kentucky 2A tournament in full force.
That 1-0 score remained until the ticking seconds of the half. Junior Joe Morgan added a second goal with 30 seconds to spare in the opening half to give Calloway the 2-0 lead.
The second half is where the Lakers came alive, adding five more goals, three of which came just three minutes apart.
Avila went from assisting others, to scoring himself at the eight and nine minute marks of the second half, with Canaan Bazzell assisting to the second goal for the 4-0 lead.
Bazzell would have his turn at a goal just a minute later with 30 minutes left on the clock to capitalize on the scoring spree and give the Lakers a 5-0 cushion.
Fifteen minutes later the Lakers would add their sixth and seventh goals when senior Bo Stom nailed one just past the reach of Tilghman’s keeper from just outside the box. Anthony Alvarado added the final goal of the night on a second chance shot with 15 minutes left on the night.
The Lakers will take on Marshall County on Thursday, August 17 on the road while Tilghman stays at home to take on their crosstown rivals, the McCracken County Mustangs also on Thursday.
