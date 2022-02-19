In the highly-anticipated final game of the Fourth District semi-finals, the Marshals played the Lakers. This game would determine who would have the opportunity for the championship game against Murray High.
During the season, Calloway had beaten Marshall twice, so this was a nerve wracking finale to determine the continuation of the Marshals season. In the first quarter Marshall was struggling, trying to find their rhythm, whereas Calloway County had already found theirs and was firing on all cylinders. The Marshals were having trouble communicating and working together throughout the first half, causing them to fall way behind Calloway, who had a 17-point lead at halftime.
In the third, Marshall was still struggling offensively, not exhibiting their usual intensity and were unable to score. In the fourth the Marshals started to fight back and the fans finally saw a glimpse of the team they had watched all season, but the Lakers were up significantly and they continued to stand their ground until the end of the fourth.
The Marshals ended their season with a 17-12 record, and this was the last game for seniors: Colby Schroader, Quinn Smith, Kole Sedlock, Talon Smothers, and Riley Smith, who will be missed next season.
Marshall County 6 10 9 18 43
Calloway County 14 19 9 18 60
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Schroader 11, Moore 8, Mills 7, R. Smith 5, Q. Smith 4, Sedlock 4, Smothers 2, Wallace 2. Field goals: 13/51. 3-pointers: 4/22 (Schroader 3, Moore 1). Free throws: 13/18. Fouls: 19. Record: 17-12.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Ray 20, Finley 20, Butler 16, Hudgin 2, Franklin 2. Field goals: 19/39. 3-pointers: 6/20 (Ray 3, Finley 3). Free throws: 16/23. Fouls: 14. Record: 16-13.
