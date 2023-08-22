The Calloway County Lakers and the Harrison County Thorobreds started off their 2023 seasons with a back-and-forth battle Saturday night in the first game of the 2023 Lake Area Bowl at Trigg County High School.
Calloway controlled the lead or shared the tie for most of the game behind 390 yards of offense. They led 33-28 with 8:36 to play in the game after an array of tied scores and lead changes. The Thorobreds closed the gap for good at the 3:19 mark and capitalized after an onside kick and successful 2-point conversion for the final 40-33 score.
“Our kids our fighters, they grind hard and had to to it last year with a lot of stacked up odds against them,” Calloway County head coach Chris Champion said. “At the end of the day we didn’t win the turnover battle and we didn’t win the special teams battle and that will lose about 100% of games.”
On top of a losing battle in the turnover and special teams race, the Lakers had their hands full with their opposing quarterback Kaydon Custard. The senior contributed 605 yards of total offense on the night, 325 in the air and another 280 on the ground.
“We knew when we signed up to play this team that their quarterback was going to be an issue,” Champion said. “He’s just a phenomenal athlete, a tough kid, keeps his composure and proved that he was the best player on the field.”
Calloway had their own offensive weapons to boast about too. Quarterback Wyatt Robbins tallied 256 yards passing and three touchdown completions. Shaun Phillips dominated the run game with 106 yards on the ground and a touchdown and Price Aycock scored two touchdowns of his own on the receiving end of seven Robbins tosses for 151 yards. Aycock also snagged an interception from the sky.
The Lakers look to turn things around in week two when they take on Murray High in the Crosstown Classic at Murray State. The Tigers have controlled the last six meetings dating back to 2017, but despite the record, Coach Champion says his boys are up for the task and will be ready to do what they do come Friday night.
