The Calloway County Lakers and the Harrison County Thorobreds started off their 2023 seasons with a back-and-forth battle Saturday night in the first game of the 2023 Lake Area Bowl at Trigg County High School.

Calloway controlled the lead or shared the tie for most of the game behind 390 yards of offense. They led 33-28 with 8:36 to play in the game after an array of tied scores and lead changes. The Thorobreds closed the gap for good at the 3:19 mark and capitalized after an onside kick and successful 2-point conversion for the final 40-33 score.

