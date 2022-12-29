The Calloway County Lakers started their Murray Bank Hardwood Classic tournament at the CFSB Center on Wednesday with four games including local schools, Graves County and Calloway County. The Lakers were the third game of the day, taking on the Louisville Collegiate Titans and claiming the 57-36 victory.
This was the first game for the Lakers since their 72-41 win on December 21, and although that was only a weeks span of time, it was a few days too long for head coach Brad Cleaver.
“When you have five days off you have that conversation between rest vs. rust,” Cleaver said. “I don’t even like giving our guys more than two days of to be honest but we knew we were going to be a little rusty, we were coming out but they were able to shake it off quickly.”
Despite the early rust, the Lakers were able to build a quick 10-4 deficit over the Titans with Eli Finley nailing a 3-pointer to take the six-point lead. He would have himself a 25-point night when it was all said and done, a game high. Another deep ball, this time by Conner Lockhart would put the team up 13-4 and the Lakers would end the first quarter 15-8.
The Lakers 2-3 zone defense proved frustrating for the Louisville team as they held the Titans to just 18 first half points. That defensive effort was in large part the reason behind their 0-5 shooting from behind the arc and just 32% shooting from the field. In contrast the Lakers put up four baskets from downtown and 52% shooting from the field in the first half of play.
Halftime rolled around with Calloway County holding a 25-18 lead and while Louisville Collegiate trailed by seven, the Titans were more than comfortable playing the slow game and holding the ball to run down the clock.
“They are disciplined, they are comfortable with taking two minutes off the clock at the half court, but we had to be disciplined on defense and I was proud to see that,” Cleaver said.
That disciplined defense continued into the second half by holding the Titans to just seven more points in the third quarter, while putting up 12 points of their own.
Things got chippy in the second half which led to four technical fouls between the two teams and an added intensity. This also led to a plethora of turnovers 17 total for the Lakers and 10 for the Titans. The frustration of the turnovers also seemed to lead to additional fouls on both sides, leading to Calloway shooting the double bonus for the last 3:40 of the game.
In the end Calloway came out victorious, 57-36. They will play the 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday night against the winner between Webster County and Dyer County, TN.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 57, LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE 36
Calloway County 15 10 12 20 — 57
Louisville Collegiate 8 10 7 11 — 36
Calloway: E. Finley 25, J. Butler 13, Conner Lockhart, 11, Cole Lockhart 2, A. Clinton 2, K. Bazzell 2, T. Grace 2. Shooting: 19-37 from field, 6-18 from 3pt, 13-15 FT.
