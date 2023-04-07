On Thursday, the Calloway County Lakers and Mayfield Cardinals competed against each other at Edward Jones Field in the McCracken County Mustang spring break tournament. The Lakers defeated Mayfield with a 5-1 victory in Thursday’s first game.
Bryson Dennis led Calloway to the win on the mound. The junior hurler threw a complete game, halting Mayfield to two hits and one run while walking four and striking out six on 83 pitches.
The Mayfield Cardinals jumped on the scoreboard early in the top of the first inning as Zachary Darnall led off by hitting a hard grounder and safely making it to first base on an error by the Lakers. The next batter, Jett Hawkins, grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Darnall safely secured second on the play.
Two batters and two outs later, Mayfield’s Austin Ellis snagged an RBI single, driving Darnall home to make it 1-0. However, the Lakers escaped the inning without further damage.
Jaylen Bass started on the mound for Mayfield and took the loss. The junior surrendered two hits and four runs (one earned) while walking four and striking out one on 56 pitches.
In the bottom of the second, Calloway took a two-run lead by plating three with the help of two-out RBI hits by Dennis Price Aycock and Zachary Akin. Immediately after Aycock’s double, Akin hit a fly ball to left field and reached on an error, allowing courtesy runner Gary Rogers and Aycock to score, making it 3-1.
Despite back-to-back walks for Cadwell Turner and Cole Lockhart, Mayfield escaped the inning with a ground out by Braden Pingel.
The Cardinals started the top of the third with a lead-off walk by Carson Price. However, Price was tagged out on the single by Darnall. The next batter, Jett Hawkins, grounded out but moved Darnall to third base after the junior stole second base. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Darnall was left in scoring position as Kole Collins flew out on the infield to end the inning.
Calloway County moved to a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with Aycock hitting a fly ball and reaching on an error. The error allowed Isaiah Cruz and Conner Lockhart to score the final runs. However, despite efforts from both teams, neither could produce a run to chip away or pull ahead in the late innings.
Collins and Zane Cartwright appeared in relief on the mound for Mayfield.
The sophomore Collins threw three innings for the Cardinals, surrendering one hit and one run while walking two and striking out seven of 15 batters on 63 pitches.
Cartwright finished the game for Mayfield, throwing less than an inning of work with one throw to Cole Lockhart, which resulted in an inning-ending double play.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 5, MAYFIELD 1
MHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-2-5
CCHS 0 3 2 0 0 0 X — 5-3-1
WP: B. Dennis; LP: J. Bass
TB: MHS — A. Ellis 1, Z. Darnall 1; CCHS — P. Aycock 2, B. Dennis 1, C. Lockhart 1
RECORDS: MAYFIELD (3-5); CALLOWAY COUNTY (5-5)
CALDWELL COUNTY 5, CALLOWAY COUNTY 2
The Calloway County Lakers battled against the Region 2 Caldwell County Tigers in the day’s second game at Edward Jones Field. In a close battle until the late innings, the Lakers fell to the Tigers in a 5-2 defeat to move to a 5-6 record in the regular season.
Calloway County jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Cadwell Turner to score Conner Lockhart with Cole Lockhart on first base. Then, Conner Lockhart scored on a wild pitch before Cuyler McDaniel drew a walk, giving the Lakers a 2-0 lead.
It was in the top of the third inning when Caldwell chipped away at Calloway County’s lead, plating one run with Colin Whittington scoring on the throw from center field on Carter Whittington’s single. However, the Lakers escaped the inning without allowing the Tigers to cause further damage.
The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the fourth as Ari Wells singled to right field, allowing Brady Holeman and Jamus Carneyhan to score. However, Caldwell County left runners on base after Luke Parker drew a walk as the next three batters went down in order, allowing the Lakers to return to their dugout for the home half of the inning.
Despite efforts from the Lakers, the team could not produce a run across the board as Caldwell County added another in the top of the sixth to make it 4-2 and again in the top of the seventh to make it 5-2.
In the home half of the seventh, Kameron Starks singled with one out, but the inning ended as Zachary Akin lined into a double play to end the game.
Cole Slone earned the victory for the Tigers and threw a complete game. Slone allowed two runs on six hits, struck out three, and walked one.
Akin took the loss for Calloway County. The freshman threw four innings for the Lakers, allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), two walks, and struck out three on 77 pitches.
Braden Pingel appeared in relief on the mound. Pingel threw three innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned), two walks, and struck out three on 55 pitches.
CALD 0 0 1 2 0 1 1 — 5-7-0
CALL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2-6-2
WP: C. Slone; LP: Z. Akin
TB: CALD — C. Slone 2, C. Whittington 1, B. Holeman 1, A. Wells 1, J. Carneyhan 1, C. Whittington 1; CALL — K. Starks 2, C. Lockhart 2, C. Lockhart 1, B. Pingel 1
SB: CALD — H. Newsom; CALL — C. McDaniel
RECORDS: CALLOWAY COUNTY (5-6); CALDWELL COUNTY (6-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.