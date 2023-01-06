Eli Finley

Calloway County sophomore Eli Finley pulls up for a jumper last week against Louisville Collegiate. Finley had 23 points to help lead the Lakers to a 75-54 victory on Thursday night over Union County in the Kentucky 2A sectional semis.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

DIXON — The Kentucky 2A tournament has been a bright spot for the Calloway County Lakers in the past few years, representing Section 1 in the state tournament three of the last four years. They hope to represent once again as they advanced to the sectional championship game after defeating Union County 75-54 on Thursday night.

Beating the Braves means the Lakers (13-3) will meet the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado (11-3) in the championship game on Saturday.

