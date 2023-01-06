DIXON — The Kentucky 2A tournament has been a bright spot for the Calloway County Lakers in the past few years, representing Section 1 in the state tournament three of the last four years. They hope to represent once again as they advanced to the sectional championship game after defeating Union County 75-54 on Thursday night.
Beating the Braves means the Lakers (13-3) will meet the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado (11-3) in the championship game on Saturday.
The first quarter of play was full of clean basketball, as neither team committed a foul until the clock read .02 seconds left in the opening quarter. That foul landed on the Braves, putting Conner Lockhart at the charity stripe, giving the Lakers a 19-10 advantage.
“This is big for us, The All “A” has been around forever and the 2A is becoming that for us,” Calloway County head coach Brad Cleaver said in his post game radio interview on Elevate 89.7. “This is a great event, we are always exited about it and we love to play in it.”
Scoring continued easy for the Lakers, maintaining their lead over the Braves but never really pulling away. Union was able to chip away at the deficit, making it a 24-20 ball game with 4:34 remaining in the opening half. Calloway was able to hold them off, but closed out the the first half of play with just a three point, 31-28 lead.
Jonah Butler got the scoring going in the second half for the Lakers with a heavily contested layup on his way to an 11 points performance. His bucket put the Lakers up 33-28. Cole Lockart followed with a deep 3-pointer to take a 36-30 lead as Calloway slowly started to pull away.
Eli Finley went on to a great job at attacking the basket and draw the fouls as the Lakers took a 49-36 lead with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter. Finley led the Lakers in scoring with 23 points on the night. The Lakers held a dominant 53-39 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Senior Aidan Clinton put on a show in the final quarter when he knocked down back-to-back deep balls to give Calloway the 67-44 lead, nearly sealing the deal for the Lakers. Shortly after the 3-pointers, the Lakers were able to put the game away, despite added defensive pressure from the Braves and ended the game with a 75-54 win.
Eli Finley 23, Conner Lockhart 12, Stephen Lane 12, Jonah Butler 11, Aidan Clinton 9, Cole Lockhart 6, Thomas Grace 2.
