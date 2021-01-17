MURRAY — When the Marshall County Marshals and Calloway County Lakers meet up on the basketball court, there is an electricity that flows through the gymnasium. That was no different Friday, as the Lakers took down the visiting Marshals, 75-74, in a Fourth District matchup.
“Very excited to get out with a win after being down one,” Calloway County head coach Brad Cleaver said. “Marshall fought back so tough and Zion Harmon made every shot that you could imagine tonight — it was impressive to watch, but our guys stayed true to our plan which is believing in each other.”
Calloway’s Matthew Ray stole the show with 23 points. The junior made eight field goals with four 3-pointers, and three out of four successful free throws to lead his team to victory. Senior Laker Jackson Chapman finished with 15 points, which all came from 3-point range, and Evan Garrison finished with 13 points.
Cleaver credited his team’s chemistry.
“I think tonight was proof of that with the way we shared the basketball. We moved the basketball very well and found an open guy to knock down shots.”
In the first half, Calloway County (2-2, 1-0 in the district) looked to be unstoppable, scoring first with the help of Garrison’s first 2-pointer of the night. For the Marshals (2-2, 0-1), the work of Harmon and Colby Schroader did not go unnoticed.
Despite the loss, the efforts from the upper-class Marshals kept their team in it until the last second of the fourth quarter. Harmon attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take the win but failed on the last-second, game-winning try.
Harmon led all scorers with 33 points.
“This whole season is difficult and, not making excuses, but you know half our team is there on one day for practice and half is there on another,” Marshall County coach Terry Birdsong said after the loss. “It’s just a weird season, hard to build on. We’ll go back to the drawing board.”
Marshall Co. 20 13 22 19 — 74
Calloway Co. 26 12 17 20 — 75
MARSHALL CO: Harmon 33, Schroader 15, Q. Smith 7, Driver 6, Miller 4, R. Smith 4, Sedlock 3, Mills 2.
CALLOWAY CO: Ray 23, Chapman 15, Garrison 13, Z. Hudgin 9, Darnell 9, D. Hudgin 4, Franklin 2.
Second quarter spurs Lady Marshals
The Marshall County Lady Marshals held their own with seniors Layne Pea, Cayson Conner, and junior Halle Langhi scoring a combined 45 points off individual 15-point performances from each player to take home a 59-37 victory at Calloway County on Friday night.
The Lady Marshals (3-1, 1-0) kicked off the doubleheader between the two schools and left spectators excited for what is to come this season.
“Super excited about getting our first district win on the road,” Marshall County coach Aaron Beth said. “We played better in the second half than we did in the first half. We had multiple people step up and do positive things tonight. I thought Layne did a job tonight and Cayson, knocking down threes. Presley (Jezik)’s defense is solid every night.”
At the buzzer heading into the fourth quarter, Pea used her incredible skill set to drop a 3-pointer into the net to keep her team ahead of the Lady Lakers. Pea’s night consisted of five 3-pointers and showing spectators how talented she is on the court. Conner assisted with three 3-pointers, and Langhi earned six field goals for the win.
“We have a lot of different weapons and a lot of people who can do great things. We’re still trying to figure out different rotations and roles that need to happen in specific situations,” Beth added. “Anytime that you can go on the road and get a district win, that’s a good game.”
For Calloway County (3-2, 0-1), eighth-grader Skylar Waller led her team with 13 points — four field goals, one a triple, and made four out of five free throws. Fellow eighth-grader Madison Futrell followed with eight points.
Marshall Co. 12 13 15 19 — 59
Calloway Co. 10 5 12 10 — 37
MARSHALL CO: Pea 15, Conner 15, Langhi 15, Jezik 5, Galloway 4, Teague 3, Henson 2.
CALLOWAY CO: Waller 13, Futrell 8, Schumacher 6, Clark 5, Carson 5.
