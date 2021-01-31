MURRAY — A 16-point loss to Carlisle County to open the season didn’t sit well with senior Evan Garrison and his Calloway County basketball teammates.
“We played Carlisle our first game, and we lost by double digits. So this was like a revenge game. We didn’t want to lose to them twice,” Garrison said of Saturday’s rematch between the Lakers and Comets.
That wasn’t the only thing fueling the Lakers, however, as they certainly didn’t want to lose on Senior Night. Dialed in from the start, Calloway County raced out to a 23-5 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to an 81-44 victory.
“We all knew this was a big night with it being Senior Night, so we came out strong and got a big lead,” Garrison said. “Our thing was to keep it going. We weren’t going to get a lead and then just back off. So we kept going after halftime.”
Garrison led the way with 23 points, while fellow seniors Jarrett Darnell (15) and Jackson Chapman (3) also got in the scoring column before being recognized during a post-game ceremony.
“I’ve been playing with these dudes ever since I was in elementary school,” Garrison said. “It’s crazy to see how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown up.”
Reflecting on his senior trio, Calloway head coach Brad Cleaver said they’ve meant “a ton” to him and his program.
“Having a 7-year-old (son) in the program, I can’t think of three young men I would rather him be around than our three seniors,” he said. “I look at those three as kind of my kids. I get emotional talking about it because we’re truly a family.”
But the night wasn’t completely dominated by the seniors. Junior Matthew Ray nearly matched Garrison’s point total with 20 on what was a big night for both players.
“Evan has been very solid for us all year. He’s really tough to stop when he’s going to the bucket, and he had a great night tonight,” Cleaver said. “And Matthew Ray is really coming into his own. He’s giving us these numbers every single night, and he’s just at the tip of the iceberg.”
Ray provided an early spark with a team-high eight first-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He finished with four of the Lakers’ 12 made triples on the night, while Darnell added three of his own.
“When one or two guys make one, we have several guys capable of making them in bunches,” Cleaver said of his team’s 3-point shooting.
The hot shooting, from both inside and outside the arc, led to a season-high point total for the Lakers (4-6).
“Our main thing is we want to push the ball up the court, so we tried to do that as much as we could,” Garrison said. “Everything was just really smooth tonight.”
After getting blitzed by Calloway in the first quarter, the Comets (5-2) were never able to recover.
The Lakers closed the second period with a 9-0 run courtesy of a 3-pointer from Ray and an and-1 and buzzer-beating triple from Garrison for a 44-16 halftime edge.
Calloway led 65-32 at the end of the third quarter en route to its second straight victory following a four-game losing streak. Chapman, Darnell and juniors Kanyon Franklin and Elliott Frederick all made 3-pointers over the final eight minutes.
Cleaver came away especially proud of his team’s unselfish play.
“I love the chemistry of this ball club. We share the ball really well,” he said. “There were several times tonight where I thought guys could have taken shots that they passed on to the next guy. That’s what it takes to build good team chemistry, and we have that.”
Carlisle was led in scoring by junior Garrett Hayden (19 points), sophomore Zac Grogran (8) and junior Isiah Keeling (4).
Carlisle 5 11 16 12—44
Calloway 23 21 21 16—81
Carlisle: Hayden 19, Grogran 8, Keeling 4, Oliver 3, Newsome 3, Davis 3, Elder 2, Latham 2.
Calloway: Garrison 23, Ray 20, Darnell 15, Hudgin 7, Franklin 6, Chapman 3, Frederick 3, Hudgin 2, Clinton 2.
