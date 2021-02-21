Despite one of the best nights on the offensive side of the ball for the St. Mary Lady Vikings, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors took home a 48-40 win Saturday night.
The Warriors came out of the gates hot and took a 12-4 lead in the first quarter.
The Lady Vikings came out in the second quarter and played with an all new offensive fire. Sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus led the offensive charge in the second quarter with four points.
The Lady Warriors were not able to get any offense going in the second but did enough to hold the lead.
Senior Lilli Clinard had three points in the game but played solid defense in the quarter.
At the half, CCA held a slight 20-18 lead.
Both schools went back and forth in the third quarter and traded leads throughout the quarter.
Junior Regan Cross had six important points in the quarter that helped push the lead out for the Warriors.
Burrus in the late stages of the third made a 3-point shot to tie the game at 28-28. CCA finished the quarter on a small run to give it a 32-28 lead going into the fourth.
The Warriors were able to put up 16 points in the final frame to push the game out of reach.
Regan Cross finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Warriors.
Burrus led the Lady Vikings with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.