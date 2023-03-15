The beginning of the Community Christian Academy softball season was postponed a day due to weather, from Monday to Tuesday. A hard fought battle on the road, the Lady Warriors came up a run short, falling to the Murray Lady Tigers 7-6.
They rallied back from a 6-2 deficit in the bottom of the fourth to score three runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 6-5 score. CCA would tie things up at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, but Murray would score on an error to end the game.
After a 6-8 season in 2022, the Lady Warriors look to improve in strides as they continue to build the program. Head Coach Barry Leidecker looks to lead the Lady Warriors to a successful season.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on fundamentals and footwork,” Leidecker said. “We are still fairly young with only one senior and eight freshmen, but it’s a talented group.”
Alyssa Knight will be a player to look out for during the season. She led the team in hits last season as well as pitched for over 50 innings with a 3.87 ERA.
Due to the fact this team is so young, Coach Leidecker wants to emphasize the need to build his younger programs.
“We want to keep building our middle school program so we can continue to replace production lost every year.”
“I believe we can be competitive in All “A,” plus we are scheduled to play in our christian school state tournament in April,” Leidecker said. “That’s a big deal since we were runner-up last year.”
