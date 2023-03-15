Alyssa Knight

Last season controlled the circle last season for the Community Christian Lady Warriors and looks to do this same this season.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

The beginning of the Community Christian Academy softball season was postponed a day due to weather, from Monday to Tuesday. A hard fought battle on the road, the Lady Warriors came up a run short, falling to the Murray Lady Tigers 7-6.

They rallied back from a 6-2 deficit in the bottom of the fourth to score three runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 6-5 score. CCA would tie things up at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, but Murray would score on an error to end the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In