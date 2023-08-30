With a 3-0 sweep over the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles at home on Tuesday night, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors hold a perfect 6-0 record.
They join just the Mayfield Lady Cardinals in the First Region to hold unblemished records. The Lady Cardinals hold an 11-0 record after beating Ballard Memorial Tuesday night 3-1.
Junior Natalie Truitt got things going for the Lady Warriors with an ace and three straight points at service to take the early lead. CFS wasn’t about to go down and out that early though as they quickly evened the score at 4-4. Several lead changes ensued throughout the early portion of the set before CCA took the lead at 18-17 and closed out the set at 25-18.
Truitt once again started off strong at service with the first five points points which included an ace for the 5-0 lead. The junior had six total aces on the night and went without a service error all night. Eighth grader Reese Romine added six kills herself as the two leading servers for the Lady Warriors.
Another early battle back-and-forth led to a 20-10 lead for CCA as the Lady Warriors looked to close out the second set. CFS continued to fight, putting up another five points before the home team put the set away 25-15.
Opening up the third set was nearly identical to the first two, this time a pair of aces from Truitt got the ball rolling as she continued her serving dominance. Community Christian closed out the set 25-17 to keep their winning streak alive and complete the clean sweep.
To go along with Truitts serving performance, she also tallied 12 assists, seven digs and six kills. Katie Truitt led the team with 15 digs, Lauren Fugate had two assists and Romine added six kills to go with her six aces.
Up next for the Lady Warriors will be a trip across town to take on defending First Region champions, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs (6-1) on Thursday night. For Christian Fellowship, they will take some time before they take on Graves County next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.